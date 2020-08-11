59m ago

Family of slain ANC member demand R10m from party after he was killed at branch meeting

Lizeka Tandwa
African National Congress (ANC) flag .Picture: Gallo Images/ Thapelo Maphakela
  • The family of a murdered ANC branch member are suing the party for R10 million.
  • This, after the Mpumalanga branch member was bludgeoned to death during a meeting. 
  • The family has demanded payment within 14 days or the matter will be taken to the High Court. 

Slain former ANC branch chair Prince Manzini's family is suing the ANC in Mpumalanga for R10 million for negligence by not ensuring his safety, after he was murdered in a branch meeting.

In a letter seen by News24 dated 7 August, the family's attorney Eric Mabuza said payment must be made within 14 days of receipt of the letter. 

"Unless we receive payment within the period set out in the preceding paragraph, our instruction is to institute legal action against yourselves without any further notice," the letter read. 

City Press reported that Prince Manzini died when a meeting in KaBokweni turned violent in March. The report said some of the people were allegedly allowed in without having their identity documents scanned and signing the attendance register.

READ | ANC member beaten to death in branch meeting was targeted

Then branch members complained, a fight broke out and that is when Manzini was bludgeoned to death.

In the letter, Mabuza said Manzini was killed due to the ANC's negligent conduct when the party failed or omitted to ensure that only accredited members of the ANC attended the meeting; failing to provide security at the meeting given the fact that it was reasonably foreseeable that the aforesaid meeting could become violent; and the killers being party members or people who attended the BGM at the instance of its members.

The letter read: 

Unless we receive payment within the period set out in the preceding paragraph, our instruction is to institute legal action against yourselves without any further notice.

Mabuza said damages calculated included R3 million for his wife Mrs Hlatshwayo; R3 million for his son Benjamin; R4 million for his youngest daughter Shaleen; as well as funeral expenses for R100 000.

"Notwithstanding the above demand, it is our instruction that given the sensitivity of the matter and the emotional pain our clients continue to be subjected to due to some reckless public utterances by some members of the ANC, our clients would like this matter to be treated with high sensitivity in order for a sensible amicable resolution which would quickly bring closure and redress to them. 

"In the circumstances, we are instructed to further inform you that, our client would wish this matter to be amicably resolved and in this regard, is willing to engage on settlement in [an] attempt to resolve this matter without a need to proceed with litigation as envisaged in Rule 41A of the High Court."

City Press reported that another member was stabbed in the head, but survived during the meeting.

