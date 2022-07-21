Family of slain Tembisa nurse fear paralysed accused will get special treatment

The wheelchair-bound man accused of killing Tembisa nurse, Lebo Monene, in February has been released on bail.

The State did not oppose his release on the basis that there a re no facilities to keep someone in his condition in detention.

Monene's family is outraged by the decision.

The family of murdered Thembisa nurse Lebo Monene is enraged after her wheelchair-bound ex-boyfriend, a suspended police officer who is accused of killing her, was released on bail.

"Really, I am not ok. From here onwards, his condition will be an excuse used even in the trial because this is something that is gonna be here for a very long time. This means that when we return here, nothing will be done and his condition will be an excuse for him not to be sentenced," Lebo's brother, Mpho Monene, said.

Mudau was granted R5 000 bail in the Rabasotho Magistrate's Court in Tembisa on Wednesday morning.

He is accused of killing Monene by shooting her seven times in the parking lot of Tembisa Hospital in February after they had an altercation. He then turned the gun on himself, but survived. He is a quadriplegic, which means he is unable to use any of his four limbs.

Commenting after the bail application, Mpho said Mudau received special treatment due to his condition and that he lost hope because of this.

"He is the one who put himself in that condition, so there is no need for him to get bail. Clearly, my sister's life is not important," Mpho added.

Suspended police officer Lucky Mudau who allegedly shot and killed Lebo Monene, a Tembisa nurse was granted bail of R5000. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/saDS8sM0f5 — Ethel (@Ethel_Khumalo) July 20, 2022

Members of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) and the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco)waited patiently and peacefully outside the courtroom. They held placards that read: "No bail, life sentence please."

Meanwhile outside court today, members of Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) have accompanied Lebo Monene's family to court pic.twitter.com/DJ6VyIxtwZ — Ethel (@Ethel_Khumalo) July 20, 2022

When they heard that Mudau had been released on bail, they were outraged and immediately gathered outside the court where they sang struggle songs.

Lesibana Lamola, a relative who led the large group, addressed the media.

"This was not what we were expecting. Let's put the R5 000 aside. At the end of the day, no amount of money will bring Lebo back," he said.

The nurse's father, Nicolas Monene, who stood a distance from the group, was in disbelief.

He said:

I am not happy. My child is no more. I had to bury her, yet the man who killed her was given bail. It really doesn't sit well with me.

Like his son, he believes Mudau's condition could become an excuse that he will use in the trial.

The trial will be delayed countless times due to his condition, which would not be fair to the family, he added.

When Mudau made his first court appearance on 11 July, the father told News24 that seeing him for the first time since the incident opened wounds.

It bothered him that the Mudau family had not apologised.

"If you have wronged someone, you go to the family and you say you are sorry, but they have not done so. That is why till today, I can't say I feel sorry about his condition. As a man, he should have found better ways to solve the argument. I hate him," he said.

On Wednesday, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said evidence presented in court showed that there were exceptional circumstances to warrant Mudau's release on bail.

Mudau will return to court on 21 September.