Family resorts to own form of load shedding as electricity price hike eats at budget

A Cape Town family has resorted to their own form of load shedding, turning off all their appliances in a bid to cut down on electricity as the price increase eats at their budget.



Lauren Jacobs cuts the power for one hour every day to save her units. While she previously purchased R100 to last more than a week, that same amount now lasts them only a few days.

Jacobs, an unemployed mom of a 3-year-old son, says her husband is the breadwinner in their house and keeping up with the excessive price of living is putting strain on their income.

And even little Pablo is feeling the pinch – his two hours of watching his favourite educational programmes every day has become a thing of the past and he now only gets to watch one movie on his mother's laptop before his nap-time.

"It's tough trying to survive on just one salary a month. The cost of basic needs is crazy," Lauren said.

Eskom increased its tariffs by nearly 16% earlier this year, while it now costs municipalities 17.8% more to buy power from electricity public utility.

Hike 'necessary'

According to the City of Cape Town, it was "compelled" to implement a 13.48% hike from 1 July as it was "impossible to absorb the full extent of such massive increases".

It said it has absorbed more of the price surge than any other metro in the country, where the average increase is 14.59%.

"Although it is not an easy comparison to make as there are different tariff bands and customer bases for all these metros, if you are supplied by the City of Cape Town, including the fixed component of the tariff, you still generally receive more units than in Joburg, especially when you use less electricity," a city spokesperson said.

"For example, for the City of Joburg, the equivalent fixed charges per month is R768.21 (incl. VAT). This does result in lower per kWh charges, so which metro is cheaper depends completely on the amount of energy consumed – again, electricity is cheaper for consumers in Cape Town who use less electricity."

The tariff goes toward buying the power from Eskom, as well as the maintenance, investment and operations of the city's electricity network.

"This is where the City has some direct cost control and has managed to absorb as much of the cost of the steep Eskom increase as was possible without impacting on service delivery.

"The income from tariffs is used to cover the cost of providing the service. If the City does not get the income from the tariffs, it cannot deliver the services."

'I can't live a luxury life'

In Natasha Gertse's Tafelsig home, only cold water runs from her taps. She cannot afford to use her geyser and has switched it off.

"I can't use my stove or oven - I can't live a luxury life" she told News24.

She lives in a low-income area and her home is valued at under R400 000. This means she qualifies for the lifeline tariff, a highly subsidised band intended for prepaid customers with limited means who use less than 450 kWh.

"Fortunately, I [qualify for] 25 free units every month," Gertse said.

And to keep her electricity expense even lower, she uses a gas stove for cooking.

In Langa, Nomonde Ndomiso says she cannot afford to "just work for electricity".

The domestic worker and single mom of three says it has become even harder for her to make ends meet with only one source of income.

"The kids don't understand when I say they must unplug electronics to save electricity. I used to buy about R400 a month, I now pay close to R1000."

In a bid to save some of her units, she has cut out movie time and TV game marathons.

Ndomiso lamented:

It's not nice having to stress about electricity. It puts strain on how we normally run our daily lives as a family.

For Dean Martin, the price increase could not have come at a worse time.

Recently retrenched from his job in the hospitality industry, he now works as a driver for an e-hailing service.

"This is not a job that one can budget with," he said.



His income needs to support his wife, who suffers from a chronic condition, and three school-going children.

He now also has to cover about R200 extra a month to supplement the R1 500 he previously forked out for electricity.

To keep the costs down, he cooks with gas, does not use heaters despite Cape Town's bitter cold and leaves his geyser off.

Relief

The City said it has made assistance available to cash-strapped customers severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic on a case-by-case basis. Indigent and pensioner rates relief was also available, it pointed out.

"In terms of the City’s Credit Control and Debt Collection Policy, deductions for municipal arrears debt via electricity purchases, may be made if after warnings and notification to the debtor no action has been taken by the debtor to approach the City for assistance and to agree to a valid payment arrangement," it said.

The City has three tariffs: the lifeline, domestic, and home user tariffs.

The domestic tariff is for prepaid meters which receive more than 450 kWh per month and is calculated on a 12-month average. There is no service charge to this tariff, but your property valuation must be below R1m.

Users who consume up to 600 kWh pay 236.89 c/kWh (excluding VAT) or 272.42 c/kWh (including VAT), while those who use over 600 kWh pay 288.05 c/kWh (excluding VAT) or 331.26 c/kWh (including VAT).

The home user tariff is for those who don’t qualify for the lifeline and domestic tariff. These users pay 208.73 c/kWh (excluding VAT) or 240.04 c/kWh (including VAT) for usage below 600 kWh, or 288.05 c/kWh (excluding VAT) or 331.26 c/kWh (including VAT) for over 600 kWh.

They also have to pay a service charge of R168.95 (excluding VAT) or R194.29 (including VAT).

Among the myths in keeping costs down is that it's cheaper to buy in bulk.

This is not the case, the City says, as this moves the customer into the next block for units above the monthly threshold, which is more expensive.

Many small purchases could also cost you more, as the rate applied on each purchase is dependent on previous purchases in the month. As it accumulates, the user automatically moves to the second block, irrespective of how many purchases were made.

And contrary to popular belief, it isn’t cheaper to buy on the first of the month.

"The City has an inclining block tariff which is refreshed every month, so if you only purchase in the first block, you pay the same amount; the higher cost of the second block kicks in once you reach the threshold of the first block."