1h ago

add bookmark

Family says no bail for sangoma who admitted to killing, mutilating woman who allegedly did not want to date him

Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Scales of justice
Scales of justice
iStock
  • A grieving family wants the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court to deny bail to a man accused of killing 43-year-old Sebenzile Maphanga and mutilating her body.
  • When police found Maphanga's remains, parts of her body were missing.
  • Thirty-nine-year-old Collen Mathonsi, a sangoma, is accused of her murder.

The family of a woman who was killed, hopes that the sangoma accused of murder and of mutilating her body will be denied bail.

Collen Mathonsi, 39, briefly appeared in the Soshanguve Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder and the case was postponed.

It is alleged that on 3 October 2020, Mathonsi lured Sebenzile Maphanga, 43, to accompany him to his vehicle.

A week later, on 10 October, her charred remains were found in Soshanguve and some of her body parts were missing.

Maphanga's uncle, David Nkosi, said his niece was at her friend's place when Mathonsi arrived.

"I have been informed that Mathonsi was proposing love to my niece and she didn't want to date him. On 3 October 2020, Mathonsi arrived at Sebenzile's friend's home and wanted to speak to her. She refused and told him that she didn't want to date him.

"Mathonsi then asked her to give him water to pour into his car and she agreed. My niece was last seen accompanying Mathonsi to his vehicle, which was parked outside," Nkosi said.

After she failed to return home, Maphanga was reported missing at a local police station.

READ | Woman's mutilated body found in Limpopo

Nkosi said the family launched a frantic search for Maphanga when they were informed by people who claimed they saw her leaving with Mathonsi.

"They also took us to where Maphanga is staying and we quickly alerted the police. Police later pounced on him at his home and he was arrested. While searching his property, police only found Maphanga's SIM card. Her body parts are still missing.

"He then confessed to the police that he had killed my niece, chopped off her body parts and later set alight her remains. He pointed out to the police the place where he had dumped her body. My niece was found with her arms, legs and private missing," Nkosi said.

Nkosi said the incident did not only anger the family, but the entire Soshanguve community.

"The community doesn't want to see him anymore. He is dangerous and did something inexplicable. I am surprised that he brought a bail application in court after he confessed to the police. I hope the court will deny him bail," said Nkosi.

Mathonsi is expected to return to court on 4 February 2021 to apply for bail.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengcrime
Lottery
Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 8628 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7064 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 659 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.95
(+0.26)
ZAR/GBP
20.43
(+0.04)
ZAR/EUR
18.09
(+0.53)
ZAR/AUD
11.55
(+0.06)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.16)
Gold
1835.60
(-0.23)
Silver
25.15
(-0.20)
Platinum
1080.00
(-0.18)
Brent Crude
55.94
(+2.10)
Palladium
2358.50
(+0.34)
All Share
64139.74
(+0.84)
Top 40
58883.97
(+0.90)
Financial 15
12021.61
(+0.04)
Industrial 25
85583.22
(+0.61)
Resource 10
63179.40
(+1.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo