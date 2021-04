A family screamed for help after their car had plunged down a ravine on the R511 in the Hennops River area on Sunday, ER24 said.



Spokesperson Ross Campbell said when paramedics arrived, along with Metro Police and the SA Police Service, they found the vehicle had rolled down the ravine.

"The family had been shouting for help from the bottom," said Campbell.

A 19-year-old and his mom sustained minor injuries, while a 12-year-old girl was flown to hospital by a Netcare911 helicopter.