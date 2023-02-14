1h ago

Family seeks answers after celebrity chef Tebello Motsoane shot dead alongside AKA

Marvin Charles
  • The family of celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane are still looking for answers after he was shot dead alongside rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes on Friday night.
  • In a statement, the family said it was believed that Motsoane had been shot in the chest.
  • They plan to travel to Durban to see what they can find out.

In a desperate bid to find out more about the investigation into his death, relatives of celebrity chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, who was gunned down along with rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes in Durban on Friday night, plan to travel to Durban on Sunday to see what they can find out.

In a statement on Monday, the family said Motsoane, AKA's former manager, had been friends with the rapper for several years and that his death had left an indelible scar on the hearts of his parents.

"Motsoane is believed to have been shot dead in the chest moments before he and the musician were about to part ways," the statement read.

Family representative Ntsoaki Mothakathi said the family was still trying to come to terms with what had happened.

READ | Flashbacks, guilt - what families go through when they see videos of loved ones’ gruesome deaths

"The parents are devastated after losing their son – they are really going through tough times. At the moment, the family is going through a lot. The family has asked for compassion and space as it prepares for his funeral ceremony."

Forbes and Motsoane were gunned down in Durban outside Wish On Florida, a popular restaurant in Morningside.

Rumours on the motive for the shooting have been flying thick and fast, and police detectives have been working around the clock to find the gunmen.

According to KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda, there haven't been any new developments in the investigation.

Meanwhile, the family of Forbes' former fiancée Anele Tembe "has decided to rather not focus" on a statement the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) released on its decision not to prosecute anyone in connection with Tembe's death.

Tembe was engaged to Forbes in April 2021 when she died as a result of severe injuries sustained during a fall from the 10th floor at the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town.

ALSO READ | Anele Tembe's family not focusing on NPA decision not to prosecute

Her father, Moses Tembe, told News24 on Tuesday morning that the family had decided to refrain from commenting on the NPA's decision.

"We thought we should all mourn the passing of Kiernan and make a statement about the matter after the funeral," he said.


