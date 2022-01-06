Family shot at in attempted hijacking after leaving Kruger Park

A family was shot at during an attempted hijacking near Kruger National Park.

A girl was injured in the shooting and taken to hospital.

Police have launched a manhunt for the perpetrators.

Mpumalanga police are searching for the perpetrators of an attempted hijacking, who shot at two children and their mother near Kruger National Park on Monday. One of the children was wounded.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the family left the game reserve and the 40-year-old mother drove close to a taxi rank in Mganduzweni Trust, White River.

"[The] woman was driving in her white Hyundai vehicle with her two children when two armed men attacked them. The suspects fired some shots at them, injuring a girl. It is said that the woman then drove off and stopped [somewhere] where she got assistance from a member of the public," Mohlala added.

The girl was taken to hospital for treatment and the police were alerted.

Police could not provide the ages of the children.

In a statement, the South African National Parks (SANParks) said the family had been travelling along the R538, near the park's Numbi Gate.

"This regrettable incident involves a family that brought much-needed tourism revenue to the Mpumalanga province," acting SANParks CEO Dumisani Dlamini said.

He advised visitors to be extra vigilant when travelling through crime hotspots outside the national park because the risk of opportunistic crime was higher there.

"We have communicated with our colleagues in the provincial security cluster to secure all routes leading to the Kruger [National Park] through regular patrols and visible policing. The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a manhunt for the perpetrators. We urge responsible community members to be active in protecting tourists visiting the province as tourism is key to boosting rural economic activity," Dlamini said.

Mohlala added that anyone who has information on the whereabouts of the suspects should contact Detective Warrant Officer David Hlatswayo on 072 233 7530. Alternatively, members of the public can call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

