Family turned down offer of state funeral for activist Graeme Bloch

"What he hated most was the small pace of the implementation reforms. He was offended by maladministration, lethargy and corruption," said Motshekga.

Carolus did not speak publicly at the funeral, but her sisters Bev and Des shared anecdotes of fond moments, and the sadness and distress of his final days when, bed-bound and struggling to breathe, but with his mind still intact, he was rushed to hospital.

ANC stalwarts Trevor Manuel and former "young lion" Henrietta Abrahams were among the pall bearers who also paid tribute to Bloch.

Members of the Western Cape Students Congress who were "the Young Lions", paid tribute to Graeme Bloch via video. Sihle Moon said Bloch placed a lot of focus on building youth movements as a way of leading to the ultimate demise of apartheid. (@itchybyte) pic.twitter.com/EITxtS7oQd — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) April 16, 2021

Manuel said Bloch asked him to speak at a University of Cape Town class, and that as a, "... township boy with a huge chip on my shoulder", he was intimidated by the thought of speaking to a class full of people who, "... ate Marx for breakfast".

