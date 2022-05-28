36m ago

add bookmark

Family wants answers after father allegedly gave children poison-laced energy drinks

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Tebogo Ngcongwane 6, one of the three siblings who died after drinking an energy drink that his father had allegedly spiked.
Tebogo Ngcongwane 6, one of the three siblings who died after drinking an energy drink that his father had allegedly spiked.
  • A family from Ratanda believes a father deliberately poisoned his children's energy drinks, resulting in three of their deaths.
  • One child is still in hospital while another didn't have the energy drink. The father is also in hospital after attempting suicide. 
  • The man also allegedly poisoned the family dog. 

A family from Ratanda, Heidelberg has given horrifying details of how they believe a father deliberately served poison-laced energy drinks to his children, killing three of them.

According to family spokesperson Johannes Khoabane, on Thursday, the man waited for the children's mother to leave for work. 

Once she had left and the five children were getting ready for their school day, he offered them energy drinks believed to have been laced with rat poison.  

A preliminary report by the Education Department indicates that four of the children drank the energy drinks, spokesperson Steve Mabona said. Three children aged 16, 13 and 6 died, while a fourth sibling is fighting for his life in hospital. A fifth sibling didn't have the drink. 

READ | 'He is apologising': Family says dad didn't know what he was doing when he spiked kids' drink

While the family was unsure why the man had allegedly killed the children, Khoabane said they believed it was deliberate.

"What happened here needs us to band together in this grief. We don’t know what type of demonic spirit entered the father to do this. It seems like something he planned." 

He said after giving the poison-laced energy drinks to the children, he also fed the family dog poison. The animal died.  

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, who visited the schools the children attended - Ratanda Primary School and Thuto-Lesedi Secondary School - also visited the family.  

The mother, according to Mabona, works as a food handler at Thuto-Lesedi. "She would have seen this firsthand, which is quite sad. They really need support."

Khoabane said once the children fell sick at school, the teachers tried their best to save their lives.  

"They tried hard and we want to thank them for that." 

Katleho Khoabane, 13, one of the three siblings wh
Katleho Khoabane, 13, one of the three siblings who died after drinking an energy drink that his father had allegedly spiked.
Supplied Supplied.

He said once word got out in the community that the father was behind the alleged poisoning, the man attempted suicide.  

"He took an overdose of pills and then stabbed himself several times with glass. He then took a picture of the children and lay in bed with it. I don’t know what he was trying to do." 

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili confirmed the father was now recovering in hospital under police guard.  He has been charged with the murder and attempted murder.  

Muridili said when officers arrived at the house, they found the man unconscious. 

According to Khoboane, he told nurses he wanted to apologise for the incident.

"The nurses that were helping us at the clinic say he apologised. They said he is apologising. He says he doesn't know what he was doing."

Lehlogonolo Khoabane,16, one of the three siblings
Lehlogonolo Khoabane,16, one of the three siblings who died after drinking an energy drink that his father had allegedly spiked.
Supplied Supplied.

Khoabane said all the family now wanted was answers. 

"We have no idea what happened. All of us want to know what happened. We asked his wife and she said they had not fought. I don't know what happened. The only person who knows is him. We are stuck, he must tell us why he did that."  

He described the father as a quiet person.  

On Friday, Lesufi visited Ratanda Primary and Thuto-Lesedi Secondary where the children attended school. He said: "This is a situation where even the family pet could not survive."

The MEC said he was devastated by the incident.

"I am so gutted. It's very difficult. I am weak, weak, weak. It was more difficult to address those pupils and persuade them to accept what happened and that they have to comfort each other."

Pupils at both schools had been offered psycho-social support. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
panyaza le­sufigautengchildrenmurderpoisoning
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Have you and your family been counted in Census 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes
47% - 3960 votes
No
53% - 4420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

1h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.57
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.66
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.71
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.15
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,853.66
0.0%
Silver
22.12
0.0%
Palladium
2,076.50
0.0%
Platinum
956.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
119.43
+1.7%
Top 40
63,883
+1.4%
All Share
70,486
+1.4%
Resource 10
76,948
+0.6%
Industrial 25
76,115
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,257
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting'...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | SA disabled golfer David Watts defies the odds, in form for 'exciting' US Adaptive Open
'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17...

27 May

'My family needed this just as I did': University of Zululand student bags 17 distinctions
Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea

27 May

Meet Jessica, the hip hippo that fancies rooibos tea
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22145.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo