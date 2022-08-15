1h ago

Family welcomes arrest of fourth person in Hillary Gardee murder

Nicole McCain
Hillary Gardee.
Hillary Gardee.
  • The Gardee family has welcomed the arrest of a fourth person in the murder of Hillary Gardee.
  • The family had previously lambasted police for what it felt was a failure to make arrests in the case.
  • The latest arrest brought the family "a level of peace," said family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo.

A fourth arrest in the murder of Hillary Gardee was evidence that the work of a "multi-stakeholder unit" investigating the case was bearing results, the Gardee family said.

Family spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said the family welcomed the latest arrest.

"The arrest brings the family a level of peace. They had taken the decision to go to court to ensure a multi-stakeholder unit is established to investigate Hillary's murder. It looks like this is starting to bear fruit," said Tambo.

Former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee, Hillary's father, previously accused the police of dragging their feet in the investigation, not following up on evidence supplied by the family, and failing to arrest all the people involved.

Tambo said the family felt "more confident" following the latest arrest and did not believe that "there are any more suspects that need to be arrested".

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the 36-year-old man was arrested in KwaThema in Springs, Gauteng, on Thursday evening.

"He was found in possession of a firearm (pistol) with its serial number filed off. He is linked to three other murder cases which also happened in Mpumalanga," said Mohlala.

The man appeared in the Delmas Magistrate's Court in Mpumalanga on Monday.

Rassie Nkuna, from Kanyamazane, abandoned his bail application and the case was postponed for a week for further investigation, the National Prosecuting Authority said.

His co-accused are Philemon Lukhele, 47, Sipho Lawrence Mkhatshwa, 39, and Albert Mduduzi Gama, 52. They face charges of murder, rape, possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Hillary Gardee was reported missing on 29 April after she was last seen at Spar at the Plaza Shopping Centre in Mbombela in Mpumalanga with her 3-year-old daughter. The child was later found abandoned in Kamagugu, where they both lived.

Police later found Hillary's body in a timber plantation near Sabie.

