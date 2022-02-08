Famous St George Hotel known for hosting ANC meetings closes its doors

The Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre has terminated its operations.

The Covid-19 pandemic, load shedding, and general service delivery failures have been cited as factors in its decisions to shut down.

In 2021, the hotel was the site of a hostage situation in which two ministers were locked in by disgruntled military veterans.

The Saint George Hotel and Conference Centre in Irene, south of Pretoria, which has hosted a majority of the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meetings and was the scene of last year’s hostage-taking of ministers Thandi Modise and Mondli Gungubele, has terminated its hotel and conference center operations.

A manager at the hotel who identified himself to News24 as Arnold Dots confirmed that the hotel and conference operations had come to an end as of Monday.

"We have informed all our staff who will be affected and our customers of this and we are in the process of paying deposits that had already been made by our clients," said Dots.

In a statement, the Saint George Hotel announced that it would be terminating its hotel and conference centre operations from 7 February.

The hotel cited, among other things, the Covid-19 pandemic, load shedding, and general service delivery failures as factors influencing its decisions to terminate some of its operations.

The statement said:

We have been trading for over 30 years, and during this time, we have built incredible relationships with customers and service providers. Recent challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, load shedding, and general service delivery failures have put our business under severe pressure, so much so that we have had to consider all alternatives in order to remain viable.

Through its communique, the hotel also revealed that it had been recently approached to consider entering into an agreement to allow for a significant change of the Hotel and Conference Centre.

"We have taken the difficult decision that it is time for us to step back and allow the property to be properly utilised to its full potential," reads the statement.

Currently, the hotel is busy making arrangements to assist clients with existing bookings to relocate their functions to other suitable venues, or to repay all deposits.

The hotel, which was already well known for hosting many ANC NEC meetings, was further thrown into the spotlight in October last year when disgruntled military veterans held Defence Minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla, and Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele hostage, forcing police and other security forces to intervene.

The three politicians were locked in the hotel after the parties could not agree on how to proceed with a planned meeting to discuss the government’s failure to pay them their reparations.

In 2018, the hotel was also the venue where the ANC held marathon closed-door talks, which led to the recalling of former president Jacob Zuma.

The ANC stopped hosting its NEC meetings at the hotel after Covid-19 forced them to hold virtual meetings.

