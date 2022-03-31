1h ago

add bookmark

Fannie Masemola named new national police commissioner

accreditation
Jeanette Chabalala
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • General Fannie Masemola is the new national police commissioner.  
  • President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Thursday afternoon.
  • He said Masemola brings an "outstanding record of achievements". 

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed General Fannie Masemola as the new police commissioner.

The president announced Masemola's appointment during an address on Thursday afternoon. 

News24 had this week reported on the five candidates in the running for the job.

Ramaphosa said Masemola had been a deputy police commissioner with an "outstanding record of achievements in policing across South Africa".

This included helping with the de-escalation of violence in KwaZulu-Natal after the first democratic elections in 1994. He said Masemola brought to the position his experience in drastically reducing cash-in-transit crimes in the period around 2016. 

He added that Masemola played a leading role in coordinating security for all elections since and including 1994.

He also led the securing of major national and international events in the country, including United Nations Summits, Climate Conferences, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

"Most recently, General Masemola served the nation as chairperson of the Natjoints on Covid-19, which coordinated government's efforts across different sectors nationally and internationally to keep all of us safe.

Fanie Masemola
Cyril Ramaphosa with Fanie Masemola.

"The weight of the nation's expectation resting on the commissioner's shoulders will be matched only by the weight of the support government will place at the disposal of the commissioner.

READ | The issues that led to Ramaphosa announcing the early termination of Khehla Sitole's contract

"A stable, capable and capacitated South African Police Service is our surest guarantee that our constitutional rights will not be violated by criminals."

Ramaphosa said further steps would be taken to restore stability to all security structures, including filling critical vacancies in the State Security Agency and Crime Intelligence.

Ramaphosa assured Masemola that he had the "full support and backing" of Cabinet and the government.

"I want to call on the leadership as well as the rank and file of the South African Police Service to pledge their support to you as well. You have the weight of the nation's expectations resting on your shoulders, but I am confident you are more than up to this task and responsibility."

The former commissioner, Khehla Sitole, had his contract terminated in February. Today [Thursday] marks his last day.

Sitole's reign was characterised by controversy, with News24 reporting extensively about the investigation into an aborted attempt by police to splurge R45 million on a spying device, known as a "grabber", on the eve of the ANC's 2017 Nasrec elective conference. 

His axing comes after calls for Ramaphosa to fire both Sitole and Police Minister Bheki Cele for engaging in bitter, public spats.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsfannie masemolacyril ramaphosapolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 2608 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1029 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.63
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
19.21
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.22
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,948.84
+0.8%
Silver
24.96
+0.4%
Palladium
2,266.50
+0.1%
Platinum
996.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
113.45
+2.8%
Top 40
68,508
-0.0%
All Share
75,497
+0.1%
Resource 10
81,597
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,811
-0.6%
Financial 15
17,690
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris...

29 Mar

Ahoy, little sailors! Cape Town sailing academy gets almost R500 000 from Paris 2024 Olympics
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo