Farmer arrested after allegedly knocking over 2 children with his car and assaulting a third

An Mpumalanga famer has been arrested after allegedly knocking over two children with his car.

He also allegedly assaulted a third child.

Louis Johannes Grobler, 42, appeared in the Ermelo Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, where he faces two counts of attempted murder and one of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Donald Mdhluli said the children - aged 10 and 11 - were run over on Friday at around 14:00 on a farm in Ermelo.

A 13-year-old child was also assaulted.

Mdhluli said the attack happened after Grobler accused the children of theft.

"The matter was then reported to the police and after an investigation was done, the man was immediately arrested the same afternoon," he added.

According to Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa, the man lived on the same property as the children.

She said the children were playing with corn from his farm when Grobler allegedly drove over them. Nyuswa added one of their parents used to work for the friend of the accused in the same farm. Grobler made his first court appearance on Monday.

The case was then postponed to Wednesday for a formal bail application.



According to Mdhluli, the incident had sparked "tensions in the community".

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela urged the public not to take the law into their own hands and allow it to take its course as the case was in the hands of court.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe condemned in the incident.

"If the court finds the suspect guilty, he must receive the maximum allowable sentence equivalent to the offences committed.

"This will serve as a deterrent to other farmers not to infringe on the rights of workers and dwellers alike in farming communities. We should, therefore, allow the process to unfold and the case will be closely monitored," said Shongwe.

He called on residents, who might have information about the incident, to come forward and assist the police.



