Farmers furious over R28m fraud involving trust fund that was set up to help them

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Former employees of RCL Foods, formerly Rainbow Chicken, have been arrested for fraud.
Former employees of RCL Foods, formerly Rainbow Chicken, have been arrested for fraud.
Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images, Sunday Times
  • Mpumalanga farmers are furious over the alleged looting of R28 million from a trust fund that was meant to help local farmers.
  • Nine people have been arrested for the alleged fraud.
  • The accused have each been released on R20 000 bail.

Mpumalanga farmers are fuming after the arrest of nine former RCL Foods employees in connection with R28 million fraud involving a trust fund that was set up to help local farmers.

The National African Farmers Union (NAFU) in Mpumalanga described the looting as "an empowerment heist".

READ | Rainbow Chicken says it will 'take weeks' to meet customer demands following KZN floods

The nine accused, aged 33 to 45, appeared in Tonga Magistrate's Court earlier this week where they were each released on R20 000 bail.

They are:

  • Phephisa Mike Mkhabela,
  • Madoda Kenneth Nkambule,
  • Onkie Justice Thabethe,
  • Mduduzi Sydwell Nkambule,
  • Bongani Justice Mabelane,
  • Desire Mzara,
  • Ronald Chihwehwete,
  • Yashel Singh;
  • Makgomeng Thato Kgaphola

They face charges of fraud and money laundering after they allegedly created fictitious invoices to claim R28 million for services that were never rendered. 

READ | 9 trustees arrested after allegedly looting R28m intended for Mpumalanga farmers

NAFU provincial president Jabu Mahlangu called for the dissolution of the trust board and for asset forfeiture processes to go ahead to recoup the lost funds.

Mahlangu said:

Such brazen treacherous acts undermine economic recovery and the national effort to boost food security through empowerment of emerging farmers. What is disheartening is the ease with which the alleged culprits constituted themselves into a trust while misrepresenting their credentials to pull off such a massive fraud and access funding when farmers are struggling to make ends meet and recover from the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic.

Mahlangu believes a lack of transparency in the operation of the trust contributed to the alleged fraud.

"When such massive funding is shrouded in secrecy, those closer to it could have developed a get rich scheme because farmers were possibly the last people on their mind when they established the trust and amassed resources," he said. 

The accused are expected to appear in court again on 13 July.


