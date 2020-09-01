25m ago

add bookmark

Farmers' lives also matter - Deputy president 'shocked and dismayed' following KZN farm murders

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Deputy President David Mabuza.
Photo by Gallo Images / Alet Pretorius
  • Deputy President David Mabuza said he was shocked following the murder of Glen and Vida Rafferty in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend. 
  • Mabuza condemned violent attacks on farmers and people in rural farming communities. 
  • He said he would institute a programme aimed at curbing violent attacks on farmers. 

Deputy President David Mabuza says he has learnt "with shock and dismay" of the brutal murder of farmers Glen and Vida Rafferty in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

News24 reported that the couple was murdered on their farm in Normandien, near Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal. 

Unknown attackers shot the farm owner, 63, and his wife, 60, as well as their dog, according to police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala.

In a statement, Mabuza said he condemned violent attacks on farmers and people in rural farming communities, stressing the importance of the agricultural sector to the economy of South Africa.  

The deputy president called on all South Africans to value farmers and farmworkers, and to be relentless in pursuit of a better country, wherein all people live in dignity and at peace with one another.  

"This is what defines who we are as a nation and should be the guiding light within our communities. Even in difficult times, our prevailing challenges must not lead us to despair and to engage in all that is against our humanity as a people. We must remain resolute in building a better South Africa that values human life," he said. 

On Friday, Mabuza will convene the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Land Reform and Agriculture in his capacity as its chairperson.

The meeting will, inter alia, focus on specific programmes aimed at curbing violent attacks on farmers, which Mabuza says has a negative impact of food production and security. 

"The lives of farmers, farmworkers and farm dwellers, as well as every citizen of the country, black and white, matter; it is for this reason that government will continue to work with the justice, crime prevention and security cluster to ensure prevention as a priority in dealing with farm murders," said Mabuza. 

He called on the police to conduct thorough investigations and bring the perpetrators to book to ensure that justice is served for the victims.

Related Links
KZN farm double murder: Zikalala says farm killings are anti-ubuntu after death of couple
Couple, dog shot dead in KZN farm attack
Suspect shot dead after wounding farmer who was a witness in another case against the attacker
Read more on:
david mabuzadurbanfarm murderscrime
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 667 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 281 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

3h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.80
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
22.57
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
20.17
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1986.00
(+0.97)
Silver
28.66
(+2.02)
Platinum
946.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2273.00
(+2.40)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo