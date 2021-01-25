34m ago

add bookmark

Farmhouse set on fire and a number of weapons stolen in Fort Beaufort

Riaan Grobler
Fort Beaufort police responded to a call reporting an incident of housebreaking at 02:30 on Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames.
Fort Beaufort police responded to a call reporting an incident of housebreaking at 02:30 on Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames.
News24, file

Cases of arson and housebreaking were opened after an unknown number of suspects broke into a farmhouse in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, stole firearms from the safe and set the house alight.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Fort Beaufort police responded to a call reporting an incident of housebreaking at 02:30 on Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames.

READ | Free State farmers suffer 'devastating losses' in runaway fire

A 72-hour reaction plan was activated in search of the suspect/suspects and a newly assembled task team was combing for clues and following leads, Tonjeni said.

"Fortunately, no one has been reported injured, including the owner, who was away at the time of the incident. A case of arson and housebreaking has been opened and currently under investigation."

No arrest has been made as yet.

"Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects behind this arson and house robbery is requested to share valuable information with the investigation officer, Constable Kholeka Mbambeni, on 082 388 9344. All correspondence will be treated confidentially," Tonjeni added.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapseastern capecrime
Lottery
2 Daily Lotto players win the prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
How has the delay in schools' opening impacted your life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disaster! We're struggling to manage work and kids at home
40% - 1021 votes
It's a struggle, but we learnt lessons from last year's closures
20% - 505 votes
It's a relief, this second wave is bad and kids need to be at home
40% - 1032 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.08
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
20.68
(+0.11)
ZAR/EUR
18.36
(+0.27)
ZAR/AUD
11.67
(+0.01)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.27)
Gold
1851.84
(-0.29)
Silver
25.52
(-0.10)
Platinum
1099.01
(-0.04)
Brent Crude
54.99
(0.00)
Palladium
2346.01
(+0.13)
All Share
63987.92
(-0.29)
Top 40
58886.26
(-0.14)
Financial 15
11685.83
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
86576.24
(+1.21)
Resource 10
62699.98
(-1.34)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan 2021

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo