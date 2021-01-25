Farmhouse set on fire and a number of weapons stolen in Fort Beaufort

Cases of arson and housebreaking were opened after an unknown number of suspects broke into a farmhouse in Fort Beaufort in the Eastern Cape, stole firearms from the safe and set the house alight.

According to police spokesperson Captain Khaya Tonjeni, Fort Beaufort police responded to a call reporting an incident of housebreaking at 02:30 on Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames.

A 72-hour reaction plan was activated in search of the suspect/suspects and a newly assembled task team was combing for clues and following leads, Tonjeni said.

"Fortunately, no one has been reported injured, including the owner, who was away at the time of the incident. A case of arson and housebreaking has been opened and currently under investigation."

No arrest has been made as yet.

"Anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects behind this arson and house robbery is requested to share valuable information with the investigation officer, Constable Kholeka Mbambeni, on 082 388 9344. All correspondence will be treated confidentially," Tonjeni added.

