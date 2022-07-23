Farming community killings are painful - Minister Thoko Didiza at murdered farmworkers' funeral

Seven people who were shot and killed at a farm in Kestell, Free State were buried on Saturday.

Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Thoko Didiza attended their funeral and gave a glowing tribute to the victims.

She said the role of farmworkers needed to be respected and the victims were people who made sure South Africans slept having eaten.

On Saturday, Sesi Smit, her son Rhudie Binta and her five employees, Nokuva Monareng, Nomasonto Zulu, Nomasotsha Maduna, Kgodu Moloi, and Lerato Moloi were buried at a mass funeral. They were killed on 15 July at Lismore Farm in Kestell.

Speaking at the funeral, Didiza said: “Many of the people we are burying here had dreams and what they wanted to do tomorrow. Today those dreams have been shattered. Today, some families don’t know who will support them. The pain that we feel, deep as it may be, we cannot comprehend it.”

Didiza paid tribute to Smit and her husband, Alheit.

“In Kestell, we have a community that didn’t see each other through race, but as a people. That is why Mr Smit married one of your own. To him, she was not race… another person would find it hard to believe this is possible, especially in the farming community. This is a story of love and rebuilding a society.

“As South Africans going through this pain, this must be a green shoot of building a new South Africa, where we do not see each other through race or gender but [as] South Africans.”

She said the role of farmworkers needed to be respected.

“These were the workers who made sure that we slept having eaten. These workers made a contribution to the economy of the country. Mr Smit and many farmers here give employment to people who might not have had any hope of getting a job. It is therefore painful when many farming communities get killed … for us, it is threatening the agricultural sector.”

Didiza said the farming community should not lose hope about the increasing violence: "Continue to [do' good, this should not deter you]. We will continue to work with you to ensure such things don't happen."

Police have charged and arrested Kamohelo Motankisi and Lerato Selepe with rape and murder for the Kestell attack.

They intend to plead guilty and have since abandoned their bail application.

Meanwhile in Umzimkhulu on Saturday the community buried people killed in a Soweto mass shooting. Thirteen people from the South Coast area were among the 16 who died when robbers shot patrons at Mdlalose tavern in Nomzamo, Orlando East on 11 July. Seven others were injured.

In yet another tavern shooting incident, two people were killed and seven others wounded when unknown suspects driving a silver Polo reportedly fired shots randomly at patrons sitting outside a tavern in Garankuwa, Tshwane, on Friday night. Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the motive of the shooting was unknown at this stage and police would be investigating two cases of murder and seven of attempted murder.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or suspects, is urged to report to the nearest police station or the Crime Stop Hotline at 08600 10111. Anonymous tip-offs can also be reported via the MySapsapp. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential, said Sello.