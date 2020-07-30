Fatal church attack: Investigating officer describes it as an attempted 'coup d'état'

A policeman investigating the fatal attack at the International Pentecost Holiness Church in Zuurbekom has again insisted the court deny the 42 accused bail.

Detective Sergeant George Matsitse said they acted in common purpose when they attacked the church on 11 July.

The attack claimed five lives and police recovered a cache of guns from the suspects.

A policeman investigating the attack at the International Pentecost Holiness Church's headquarters in Zuurbekom has described it as an attempted coup d'état.



Detective Sergeant George Matsitse told magistrate Gavin Pillay in the Westonaria Magistrate's Court all the accused should be denied bail.

He said the accused shared a common purpose of taking over the leadership of the church through the barrel of a gun.

Matsitse added they acted in common purpose when they attacked the church on 11 July.

On that day, five people were killed and two cars set alight.

"Close to 300 spent cartridges were found t the three crime scenes. There were people who were seriously injured and taken to hospital. Some of the victims were assaulted during the attack.

"I have a strong case against the accused. None of them have dealings with the church and none are members of the church. At 02:00, you drive as far as Ladysmith, Mpumalanga, Pretoria and other parts of Gauteng to come to a place where you worship. This brings to one conclusion that they [the accused] came there knowing what to do," said Matsitse.

Advocate Barry Roux, who is representing 23 of the accused, earlier said the deceased belonged to the same faction as his clients.

Matsitse said the accused went to the church with the intention of taking over its leadership.

"Three of the deceased were from Limpopo and were not members of the church. According to their families, the three deceased were from Limpopo and left home going to Nigel.

"They are attached to the church splinter group registered as the International Pentecost Church Choir [IPCC] in Brits. The accused are a flight risk. It is unprecedented in our country to see such crimes happening at a church.

"We only see such events in other countries where people commit coup d'états taking over governments. I strongly believe that we have people willing to go an extra mile to take ownership of the church".

Matsitse added the accused had properly planned and were committed to the attack on the church.

#IPHC a board prohibiting guns and other items from entering the IPHC headquarters in Zuurbekom. People inside the church came under attack from a group of armed people who belong to a splinter group from the church @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/tKkgEs3dXk — ntwaagae Seleka (@ntwaagae) July 11, 2020

"The church was attacked from various positions. If police, soldiers, [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] and Gauteng traffic officials had not responded to the crime scene, we would be talking about a different thing.

"Should they be granted bail, the magnitude of their charges, would give them different minds. They might come with many excuses to abstain from court. They will prolong this case.

"Four of the accused are awaiting trial in different cases. Some of my witnesses and the accused know each other. Accused number 15, 39, 42, 22 and 37 have been identified by names by some of the witnesses and other accused are known by sight by some witnesses".

Matsitse said some accused were familiar to witnesses who resided at the church.

The case was postponed to 4 August.