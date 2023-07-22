1h ago

Share

Fatal Free State crash: Seven people killed, 43 others injured as truck collides with bus head-on

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A truck and bus collided head-on in the Free State, killing seven people and injuring 43 others.
A truck and bus collided head-on in the Free State, killing seven people and injuring 43 others.
Supplied

Seven people were killed and 43 others injured after a truck reportedly moved into oncoming traffic and collided with a bus head-on in the Free State.

According to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa subsidiary Autopax, the bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Dutywa in the Eastern Cape via the Free State on Friday morning when the accident happened on the N6 near Smithfield.

The two drivers and five others died, while 43 other people were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries. 

According to Free State Emergency Services spokesperson Sipho Towa, authorities found five people already dead at the scene.

As they were freeing those trapped in the wreckage, they found that two more people had also been killed.

Community Safety, Roads and Transport MEC Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae said she was shocked by the loss of "so many lives".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families affected by this unfortunate event.

"We also express our heartfelt gratitude to all the emergency response teams and personnel who have worked tirelessly in very cold and wet circumstances to provide aid and support, and to safeguard the area to prevent further tragedies on this stretch of road.

"Their swift and professional performance has undoubtedly saved many lives. We kindly request the cooperation and patience of the public as we work to clear the accident scene and investigate the incident thoroughly," she said.

READ: WATCH | Woman, 58, crashes car into local shop in Hermanus

Autopax CEO Neil Roesch said the loss of life as a result of "this terrible accident" was regrettable.

"We are hopeful that those who sustained injuries will recover quickly. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
prasafree stateaccidentroad deaths
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 3203 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 128 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit

19 Jul

LISTEN | Ramaphosa's Russian riddle: Why Putin pulled out of attending BRICS summit
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.87
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
22.97
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.89
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.02
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Platinum
961.46
0.0%
Palladium
1,290.24
0.0%
Gold
1,961.94
0.0%
Silver
24.61
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.07
+1.8%
Top 40
71,579
-0.3%
All Share
76,827
-0.3%
Resource 10
64,212
-0.5%
Industrial 25
104,220
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,753
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?

18 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: What has been my 'a-ha' moment thus far?
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo