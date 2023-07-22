Fatal Free State crash: Seven people killed, 43 others injured as truck collides with bus head-on

Seven people were killed and 43 others injured after a truck reportedly moved into oncoming traffic and collided with a bus head-on in the Free State.

According to Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa subsidiary Autopax, the bus was travelling from Johannesburg to Dutywa in the Eastern Cape via the Free State on Friday morning when the accident happened on the N6 near Smithfield.

The two drivers and five others died, while 43 other people were taken to nearby hospitals to be treated for their injuries.

According to Free State Emergency Services spokesperson Sipho Towa, authorities found five people already dead at the scene.

Free State - N6 Route (Update): #BusCrash south of Smithfield - fatality count rises to 7 - ROAD CLOSED pic.twitter.com/LJ8bHaB3jA — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) July 21, 2023

As they were freeing those trapped in the wreckage, they found that two more people had also been killed.

Community Safety, Roads and Transport MEC Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae said she was shocked by the loss of "so many lives".

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families affected by this unfortunate event.

"We also express our heartfelt gratitude to all the emergency response teams and personnel who have worked tirelessly in very cold and wet circumstances to provide aid and support, and to safeguard the area to prevent further tragedies on this stretch of road.

"Their swift and professional performance has undoubtedly saved many lives. We kindly request the cooperation and patience of the public as we work to clear the accident scene and investigate the incident thoroughly," she said.

Autopax CEO Neil Roesch said the loss of life as a result of "this terrible accident" was regrettable.

"We are hopeful that those who sustained injuries will recover quickly. We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones," he said.



