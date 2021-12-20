Fatal head-on collision outside Beaufort West claims eight lives, road closed

1h ago

Six people died in an accident.
Duncan Alfreds, News24

A fatal head-on collision crash has claimed the lives of eight people on the N1 just 30km outside of Beaufort West on Monday morning.

According to SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies, said Beaufort West police have opened a case of culpable homicide. 

"Reports gathered from the scene indicates that a Toyota Quantum minibus taxi and a red Volkswagen Polo collided head-on. At least eight occupants, two in the minibus and six in the motor vehicle, sustained serious injuries. They were later declared dead by paramedics on scene," said Spies. 

Preliminary investigation on scene suggests that the vehicles were travelling in opposite directions to and from the Cape Metropole.

Spies added:

Crime scene experts are still combing the scene for clues.

According to provincial transport department spokesperson Jandré Bakker, it is alleged that the Polo had a tyre burst causing the vehicle to veer into the path of the minibus taxi.

"Upon impact both vehicles caught alight, burning all occupants beyond recognition," added Bakker. 

A stop-and-go service has since been put in place on the N1 and road users are urged to use alternative routes.

It is alleged that a light motor vehicle and a minibus taxi collided on their way to Cape Town.

The Western Cape Government Health's (WCGH's) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) said they responded to a call for assistance at 10:06 which involved a light motor vehicle and a taxi.

"The incident involves six patients who unfortunately sustained fatal injuries and died on scene. A total of two ambulances and a rescue vehicle was dispatched and are currently on scene. WCGH's Forensic Pathology Services officials are currently on their way to the scene," added spokesperson Deanna February.

The department has extended their sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

