1h ago

add bookmark

Fatal SACAA crash: Aviation authority was in talks to buy new plane when test flight failed

accreditation
Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
SACAA has indicated that it will be appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reopen the investigation into the fatal plane crash. (Supplied)
SACAA has indicated that it will be appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reopen the investigation into the fatal plane crash. (Supplied)
  • A Cessna S550, operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), crashed in the mountains near George in January 2020, killing three crew members.
  • A number of damning findings have been made on the fatal plane crash after a probe by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.
  • SACAA was in talks to try and buy a new aircraft when the fatal crash occurred.

At the time of the fatal plane crash of a Cessna S550, operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), in January 2020, the organisation was in talks with an aircraft manufacturer to buy a new plane for its Flight Inspection Unit (FIU).

All three crew members of the Cessna S550 died when the plane flew into a mountain during inclement weather.

SACAA's mandate is to regulate civil aviation safety and security in South Africa.

A number of damning findings have been made in an independent report by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the fatal plane crash, which occurred during a calibration mission at George Airport. The report was published on Sunday, two months after the AAIB released it to the Minister of Transport.

READ | SACAA appeals to Mbalula to reopen plane crash investigation, contests damning findings in report

Calibration must be carried out annually on every piece of ground-based navigational equipment, including instrument landing systems (ILS) and directional beacons.

The AAIB report found, among other things, that the aircraft was not being operated in compliance with South Africa's Civil Aviation Regulations and Technical Standards. SACAA is responsible for setting, applying and enforcing these standards. The AAIB also found that the pilot in command had not undergone aircraft "upset recovery" refresher training in a simulator, as required.

Furthermore, at the time, SACAA's Flight Inspection Unit had lacked a compliance officer to manage operational oversight.

SACAA told Fin24: 

SACAA was in the process of engaging with an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) when the unfortunate incident occurred in January 2020. This was followed by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The decision to acquire the new aircraft was then put on hold due to severe financial constraints as a result of the pandemic.

In December 2017, Treasury had already given permission for SACAA to borrow the equivalent of US$8 million (about R123 million) to buy a new aircraft for the FIU. The unit currently falls under SACAA.

According to SACAA, it was informed on 19 March 2018 of a letter, dated 5 December 2017, from the Minister of Finance, concurring with the Minister of Transport about borrowing US$8 million.

A tender went out for bidders to provide a suitable plane for purchase.

Asked what became of the project, SACAA said the first and second tenders were both cancelled as none of the bidders met the requirements. 

"The third tender was cancelled due to pricing on a second-hand aircraft [which was considered], as it was evident that it would be much cheaper to acquire a brand new aircraft directly from the OEM at a much cheaper price and a full warranty on the aircraft," SACAA said.

READ | Flight delay after British Airways plane door ripped off at Cape Town airport

SACAA said it therefore obtained approval from National Treasury to approach OEM directly, instead of working through a third party or agency.

The AAIB report also recommended that South Africa establish an Air Accident Investigation Unit that would be completely independent of SACAA to avoid conflicts of interest.

SACAA has since indicated that it will be appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reopen the investigation into the fatal plane crash. The organisation claimed it was in possession of evidence that will refute the findings.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sacaadepartment of transportfikile mbalulaaviation
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1195 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2173 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.64
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,807.21
+0.6%
Silver
22.79
+1.4%
Palladium
2,384.42
+1.4%
Platinum
1,040.86
+1.8%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,358
+0.8%
All Share
74,864
+0.8%
Resource 10
73,899
+0.2%
Industrial 25
94,796
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,395
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo