Fatal SACAA crash: Aviation authority was in talks to buy new plane when test flight failed

A Cessna S550, operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), crashed in the mountains near George in January 2020, killing three crew members.

A number of damning findings have been made on the fatal plane crash after a probe by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau.

SACAA was in talks to try and buy a new aircraft when the fatal crash occurred.

At the time of the fatal plane crash of a Cessna S550, operated by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), in January 2020, the organisation was in talks with an aircraft manufacturer to buy a new plane for its Flight Inspection Unit (FIU).

All three crew members of the Cessna S550 died when the plane flew into a mountain during inclement weather.

SACAA's mandate is to regulate civil aviation safety and security in South Africa.

A number of damning findings have been made in an independent report by Ethiopia's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the fatal plane crash, which occurred during a calibration mission at George Airport. The report was published on Sunday, two months after the AAIB released it to the Minister of Transport.

Calibration must be carried out annually on every piece of ground-based navigational equipment, including instrument landing systems (ILS) and directional beacons.

The AAIB report found, among other things, that the aircraft was not being operated in compliance with South Africa's Civil Aviation Regulations and Technical Standards. SACAA is responsible for setting, applying and enforcing these standards. The AAIB also found that the pilot in command had not undergone aircraft "upset recovery" refresher training in a simulator, as required.

Furthermore, at the time, SACAA's Flight Inspection Unit had lacked a compliance officer to manage operational oversight.

SACAA told Fin24:

SACAA was in the process of engaging with an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) when the unfortunate incident occurred in January 2020. This was followed by the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The decision to acquire the new aircraft was then put on hold due to severe financial constraints as a result of the pandemic.

In December 2017, Treasury had already given permission for SACAA to borrow the equivalent of US$8 million (about R123 million) to buy a new aircraft for the FIU. The unit currently falls under SACAA.



According to SACAA, it was informed on 19 March 2018 of a letter, dated 5 December 2017, from the Minister of Finance, concurring with the Minister of Transport about borrowing US$8 million.

A tender went out for bidders to provide a suitable plane for purchase.

Asked what became of the project, SACAA said the first and second tenders were both cancelled as none of the bidders met the requirements.

"The third tender was cancelled due to pricing on a second-hand aircraft [which was considered], as it was evident that it would be much cheaper to acquire a brand new aircraft directly from the OEM at a much cheaper price and a full warranty on the aircraft," SACAA said.

SACAA said it therefore obtained approval from National Treasury to approach OEM directly, instead of working through a third party or agency.

The AAIB report also recommended that South Africa establish an Air Accident Investigation Unit that would be completely independent of SACAA to avoid conflicts of interest.

SACAA has since indicated that it will be appealing to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula to reopen the investigation into the fatal plane crash. The organisation claimed it was in possession of evidence that will refute the findings.

