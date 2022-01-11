Father accused of beating 10-month-old baby to death to apply for bail

A father accused of killing his 10-month-old son has made his second appearance in court.

Klaas Kgasi, 34, appeared in the Coligny Magistrate's Court in the North West, facing a charge of murder.

His case was postponed for him to secure a lawyer who will bring a formal bail application.

It is alleged Khasi and his girlfriend attended a party in Tlhabologang, Coligny, on New Year's Day.

"… while at the party, the accused reportedly took the child from the mother to his aunt's place in [Tlhabologang] Extension 3. Upon his return, he gave his girlfriend the blanket that the baby was wrapped in, and they subsequently went back to their home," National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said.



The following day, neighbours notified Kgasi's girlfriend about discovering the body of a baby boy behind a shack.

"Police were called to the scene. They discovered the baby's body had severe assault wounds and bruises. Kgasi was arrested and charged with murder.

"He will remain in police custody until his next court appearance," Mamothame added.

Kgasi is expected back in court on 17 January.