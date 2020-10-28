Father and boyfriend of Limpopo girl, 15, arrested for rape, statutory rape

The father and boyfriend of a 15-year-old Limpopo girl have been arrested for rape and statutory rape, respectively.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe, the girl's 40-year-old father, who is from a village in Giyani, went to look for her after she left their home on Saturday.

He found her at her 25-year-old boyfriend's home and from there, took her to the local police station to open a case of statutory rape.

The police then sent the teenager to a social worker for a further assessment.

It was then revealed that the victim's father allegedly raped her on separate occasions last year and this year. It is alleged that he threatened her, warning her not to tell anyone.

Both men were arrested and will appear before the Giyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Police investigations are continuing, according to Ngoepe.