Father and son arrested for R99 debit order scam that raked in R18 million

Ravenda Singh and his son Andrew have been accused of participating in a scam that involved unauthorised debit order transactions.

The two are directors of the Durban-based call centre Sub User.

Their co-accused - Jason Foster and Richard Marsden - were previously arrested at airports in Johannesburg and Cape Town in connection with the allegations.

Two more people - a father and his son - were arrested in connection with a scam involving unauthorised R99 debit orders that caused bank clients to collectively lose R18 million, the Hawks said on Tuesday.

Ravenda Singh, 50, and his son Andrew, 26, directors of Durban-based call centre Sub User, were arrested in Johannesburg last week Wednesday.

Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said they were charged with fraud and appeared in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on the same day. They were each released on R 30 000 bail.

Mulamu said:

The suspects were linked through a forensic investigation carried out by the banks, which discovered undue debit orders through the suspects' call centre companies.

"The accused allegedly created a fraudulent bank payment system to collect debit orders for call centres, which resulted [in] unauthorised debit orders.

"Numerous clients from several banks countrywide, reportedly lost their hard-earned cash through R99 debit orders withdrawn fraudulently between November 2018 and February 2019," Mulamu said.

Mulamu said the case was postponed to 27 May, when the pair will join their co-accused, Jason Foster, 39, and Richard Marsden, 51, in the dock. Foster was arrested in February at OR Tambo International Airport and Marsden was arrested in October 2021 at Cape Town International Airport.

Foster and Marsden are directors of Durban-based call centre companies, Blue Debit and Talent Base.

"The Hawks investigation revealed that the syndicate siphoned approximately R248 million from unsuspecting bank clients and transferred [the money] into different bank accounts allegedly linked to the syndicate," Mulamu said.





