Father and son, in possession of rhino horns and shark fins, sentenced to 14 years

A Mozambican father and son have each been sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for possession of rhino horns and shark fins.

The two were arrested on 20 April 2019.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga, 48, and Alberto Ernesto Nharreluga Junior, 27, were travelling on the N4 in Nelspruit when they were stopped by Middelburg Flying Squad members.

Police searched the vehicle and recovered two rhino horns and shark fins.

"They were immediately arrested. They then offered police officers R20 000 to turn a blind eye to a criminal act," Sekgotodi said.

They were charged, and have been kept in custody throughout the trial.

On Friday, the two were sentenced in the Middelburg Regional Court for contravening the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act.

They were each sentenced to six years for possession of rhino horns, five years for corruption and three years for possession of shark fins.