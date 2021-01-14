1h ago

Father arrested for allegedly abducting his 6-month-old twins

Ntwaagae Seleka
  • Collaboration between North West and Gauteng police led to the arrest of a man who allegedly kidnapped his children.
  • The man was arrested in Evaton, the Vaal, and his six-month-old twins have been reunited with their mother in Rustenburg, North West.
  • The suspect, who was not living with the mother of his children, allegedly failed to drop them off at a daycare centre in Rustenburg and disappeared with them.
 

Collaboration between North West and Gauteng police has led to the arrest of a father who allegedly kidnapped his six-month-old twins.

The man, 37, was arrested in Evaton, the Vaal, on Wednesday in connection with his children's disappearance last November.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they were allegedly kidnapped in Rustenburg, North West, and their father was traced and arrested in Gauteng.

The children have been reunited with their mother in Rustenburg.

Mokgwabone added the man was traced and arrested by the Rustenburg Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit who was supported by Gauteng Crime Intelligence and the Evaton Tactical Response Team.

The parents were separated and staying in different places in Rustenburg when the man allegedly abducted his children.

"According to the parents' agreement, the father was responsible for taking the twins to a daycare centre every morning, while the mother fetched them in the afternoon. However, the mother became worried when she was informed by staff at the centre on 26 November 2020 that the father didn't drop the twins.  

"Attempts to call or trace the father at his business premises yielded no results. The matter was then reported to the police for investigation. The suspect is expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing a charge of kidnapping," said Mokgwabone. 

