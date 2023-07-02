Father charged after shooting son during argument

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Boshof, Free State, on Saturday after he allegedly shot his son during an argument, police said.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said that, on the arrival of police at the scene in Blesbok Street in Kareehof, they found a man lying on the ground.

"The police officer approached the father and asked him what happened, and the father replied that he shot his son after an argument," Thakeng said.

Thakeng said the 35-year-old son sustained a gunshot wound to his left leg and was taken to hospital.

"Police arrested the 55-year-old father and confiscated his 9mm pistol with ammunition. The father is the licensed owner of the 9mm pistol," he said.

He is expected to appear in the Boshof Magistrate's Court on Monday on an attempted murder charge.



