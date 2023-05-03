1h ago

Father of slain medical student Tshepang Pitse pleads for killer to be sentenced to life in jail

Ntwaagae Seleka
Convicted killer Flavio Hlabangwane.
Alfonso Nqunjana/News24
  • The father of slain Tshepang Pitse pleaded with the High Court to sentence his daughter's murderer to life imprisonment.
  • Walter Pitse dismissed Flavio Hlabangwane's claims that he was remorseful after he killed Tshepang.
  • Pitse didn't know that the two cousins were in a love relationship.

“He must go away for the rest of his life. He must go.”

Walter Lebogang Pitse, the father of slain fourth-year medical student Tshepang Pitse, 23, on Wednesday pleaded with Judge Cassim Moosa to send his daughter's convicted killer Flavio Hlabangwane to jail for the rest of his life.  

The matter was being heard in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge.

Pitse disputed a report, presented by probation officer Andile Buthelezi, that Hlabangwane, 28, showed remorse during their consultations.

The distraught father was testifying about the victim impact report that had been earlier admitted as evidence.

Pitse said he didn't know that his daughter, who was also Hlabangwane’s cousin, was in a relationship with her murderer.

“I've not known Hlabangwane since 2010, when he was young. I wasn’t aware of their relationship. I knew them as cousins, not as lovers,” said Pitse.

He added that around August 2021, Tshepang lived with him in Pretoria.

“She only stayed for three months. She was always indoors. She never drank alcohol. My daughter never drunk liquor since birth. I disagree with what Hlabangwane said earlier that she took drugs. There was never an indication that she was taking drugs when she stayed with me.

"Tshepang was studying medicine at Wits University. She was doing her fourth year. She was a brilliant student. She had never failed her exams. 

“I only knew that she was renting a flat. I didn't know she stayed with Flavio. I want him to be sentenced to life [imprisonment]. He must go away for the rest of his life. He must go,” Pitse pleaded.

Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to brutally killing Tshepang, and is waiting to be sentenced.

Initially, Hlabangwane pleaded guilty to murder, not premeditated murder, as he was charged. 

However, after a witness testified how he physically abused Tshepang, Hlabangwane changed his tune and admitted that he researched and planned for two months how to kill Tshepang.

He said he killed her at his rented property in Soweto after they argued about him using her bank card without permission.

Tshepang Pitse told Zodwa Zwane about her abusive
Tshepang Pitse.

Hlabangwane pushed Tshepang, who hit the back of her head on the corner of the stove, and then he stabbed her in her neck. She died in seconds.

He went out to buy drugs, returned with a butcher's knife, and cut her legs and arms. 

He buried her head in a shallow grave in Randfontein and threw her torso in a river.

Hlabangwane kept her arms and legs in his freezer.

The case was postponed until 16 May.


