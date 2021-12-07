1h ago

add bookmark

Father of three SA girls killed in New Zealand is back home - report

accreditation
Compiled by Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Graham and Lauren Dickason.
Graham and Lauren Dickason.
Lauren Dickason/Facebook
  • The father of three South African sisters killed in New Zealand is allegedly back in the country.
  • His wife Lauren is still under mental observation at a New Zealand hospital. 
  • She will be back in court next week, but is expected to stand trial in 2023. 
 

Graham Dickason, the father of the three girls allegedly killed by their mother in New Zealand, is back in South Africa, The New Zealand Herald reports.

According to the report, Dickason came back to South Africa last month. 

Reports are that since returning back home, Dickason has posted images to Facebook of him spending time camping outdoors and braaing.

The Dickasons worked as doctors in Pretoria before moving overseas.  

Lauren, 40, allegedly killed their three daughters at their Timaru home in September.

READ | SA doctor charged with murdering her 3 children in New Zealand intends on pleading not guilty

She is currently facing three charges of murder after the deaths of six-year-old Liané, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla.

Lauren is expected to appear in the High Court in Christchurch next Friday, the publication said. She has entered not guilty pleas to all charges and a trial date has been set for 2023.

lauren dickason
The couple's daughters, Liané, Maya and Karla.

At her last court hearing, Justice Cameron Mander reportedly requested that Dickason provide written notice of her not guilty pleas, to allow legal representative Kerryn Beaton QC to enter the pleas on her behalf on Friday, Stuff reported.

During the sitting, Mander was informed that the defence was arranging an independent psychiatric report to be submitted alongside the Crown’s. Lauren didn't attend the court case as she was still unwell. 

The family had recently immigrated to New Zealand where Dickason worked as an orthopaedic surgeon at Timaru Hospital.  A few days after he found his children dead when he came back from work, Dickason said he had forgiven their mother. 

Allegation are that Dickason is not expected to return to New Zealand for his wife's court appearance on 17 December. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lauren dickasonnew zealandcourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 11690 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 4833 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.98
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.13
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.97
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,780.26
+0.1%
Silver
22.39
0.0%
Palladium
1,864.50
+0.5%
Platinum
956.76
+1.6%
Brent Crude
73.08
+4.6%
Top 40
66,242
+2.5%
All Share
72,680
+2.3%
Resource 10
69,758
+3.5%
Industrial 25
95,787
+2.6%
Financial 15
14,117
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

30 Nov

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo