Father who allegedly gave sons poison-laced energy drink dies in hospital

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Tebogo Ngcongwane 6, one of the three siblings who died after drinking an energy drink that his father had allegedly spiked.
The 39-year-old father of the three Ratanda brothers who died after they consumed poison-laced energy drinks has died, police said on Sunday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili , he died on Friday while still in hospital. 

He was admitted after attempting to take his life and had been under police guard.

The father faced charges of murder and attempted murder.

READ | 'The way they left this world is so unfortunate' - Lesufi at funeral of boys allegedly poisoned by dad

He was accused of giving four of his children an energy drink laced with poison. The fifth child did not take it.

Three of the boys - aged 16, 13, and six - died after consuming the drink.

Their funeral took place on 4 June.

The fourth sibling was reported to be fighting for his life in hospital.

It alleged the father had waited for their mother to leave for work before he offered them the drink believed to have been laced with rat poison.

