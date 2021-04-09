Fears of taxi war in Cape Town after killing of CATA president

Police are probing a double murder after two men were shot and killed in Nyanga.

One of the men killed was CATA president, Victor Wiwi.

Authorities are on high alert as fears grow of a full scale war among taxi associations.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for an urgent intervention to address the ongoing taxi violence in the Western Cape, following the murder of Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (CATA) president, Victor Wiwi.

Wiwi was one of two men shot and killed in Nyanga, Cape Town, on Wednesday evening. A third man was shot and injured.

"We remain very concerned with the recent erosion of the taxi industry within the province of the Western Cape, in particular within the City of Cape Town," said Cele.

"In light of this and other incidents in the transport sector, we will be calling a meeting with [the] transport ministry and other relevant role players to discuss means of curbing this."

According to Cape Town's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, the death of Wiwi could escalate into a full-blown war among taxi associations.

"This assassination is worrying because it is a frightening indication of something bigger to come and it could set off a warning bell for the taxi industry. There is no doubt that these assassinations deeply affect the taxi industry," he said.

"One anticipates a tit-for-tat reprisal and we have reached out to SAPS to intervene, and we have tasked our own force to also assist."

The Western Cape's transport and public Works MEC, Bonginkosi Madikizela, has called for calm among taxi associations.



"I call on CATA's leaders and its members to remain calm and to allow the police to do their work. We need to get to the bottom of taxi related killings in our province.

"I will also visit the family of Mr Wiwi and the other victims on Saturday to give my personal condolences. I urge SAPS to prioritise this case," Madikizela said.