Fed up Atteridgeville residents hand over memorandum to police in protest of crime

Around 2 000 people protested in Atteridgeville in Pretoria, closing roads and burning tyres, in a stand against crime in the community.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed the mass action, saying the gathering started around 06:00.

The "peaceful" march happening in Atteridgeville right now. pic.twitter.com/WqDTeRO4hZ — Nebula (@ati_makwati) February 26, 2021

#AtteridgevilleShutDown Community members have gathered at the local police station pic.twitter.com/JaYXNgf4uI — #ShareYOUrPurpleLove?? (@YOUFM898) February 26, 2021

“The group barricaded main roads of Atteridgeville with burning tyres. They marched to Atteridgeville Police Station where they handed a memorandum to the Station Commander, complaining about crime in the area,” he said.



Atteridgeville burns pic.twitter.com/tzINv8yEsp — Fidelis Zengeza Zvomuya (@Zvomuya) February 26, 2021

After handing over the memorandum, the group dispersed from the police station.



“Police have opened a case of public violence and contravention of [the] Disaster Management Act for further investigation. No arrests have been made yet,” he added.