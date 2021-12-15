FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer

Social activist Thato Senganga Molosankwe has cycled from Johannesburg to Cape Town in 19 days to raise funds for a child fighting cancer.

His journey started on 24 November and ended at the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Monday, 13 December.

Molosankwe plans to raise R5 million over two years to assist in the care and well-being of other children living with terminal illnesses.

Thato Senganga Molosankwe, a humanitarian and social activist, has taken the long ride to raise funds for an 11-year-old North West girl living with a terminal illness.

Molosankwe says he now wants to assist other underprivileged children living with terminal illnesses and disabilities.

This year, his goal was to raise funds for 11-year-old Refilwe "Spekenene" Matlaakgosi from Lomanyaneng village in North West, who has been diagnosed with primary intraocular retinoblastoma, or eye cancer.

Molosankwe cycled 1 649km despite enduring gusting winds, numerous flat tyres and a bout of flu on his trek.

His journey ended in Cape Town at the Grand Parade on Monday at 20:00.

Molosankwe told News24 he wanted to assist Refilwe and her family after hearing about her cancer journey.

"She had developed cancer at the age of four years old. She's been in and out of the hospital and still manages to put up a brave fight while smiling through life, even though one of her eyes has since been removed," an emotional Molosankwe said.

He learnt about the family after they put out a call for transport to get their little girl to the hospital in the early hours of the morning to have her treatment done.

He becomes emotional while telling News24 that the family has been travelling from a North West hospital to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg every month so that Refilwe can undergo cancer treatment. The damage caused by the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital earlier this year has halted her treatment for now.

"Currently, Spekenene needs an artificial eye and skin treatment. Her skin is getting worse since she is not getting treatment after the hospital was affected by fire. Our aim is to provide funds to save her remaining eye and for her to continue with her treatment," he added.

Molosankwe said he was disturbed about the lack of transport in the area for children living with terminal illness.

He said late one night Refilwe's family had put out an urgent call for transport to get their daughter to the hospital for her early morning treatment.

"We had to leave at around midnight to get the child to the hospital, which is about five kilometres from where we were. I had the means to take the family to the hospital that morning and felt a deep connection when we were on our way to the hospital," he said.

So far, his awareness campaign has managed to raise just more than R5 000 to help Refilwe and her family.

"I'm feeling good with the outcome so far. The cycling has tired me out but it's not going to deter me from my purpose of helping these kids and their families," he added.

He said his long-term goal is to raise R5 million over two years for kids living with terminal illness.

The funds will be going to different community-based organisations in various areas that will adopt the Childhood Cancer Programme to assist in the healthcare and well-being of children living with terminal illnesses.

"We have lots of kids in the area that suffer from cancer and other diseases, but their families simply cannot afford even a pain tablet to release their children from pain. It's heart-breaking to see this happening around me daily," he added.

To donate to this cause, use this BackaBuddy link.

