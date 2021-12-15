6m ago

FEEL GOOD | Activist cycles from Joburg to Cape Town to raise funds for girl fighting cancer

Lisalee Solomons
Thato Senganga Molosankwe on his journey to Cape Town.
Thato Senganga Molosankwe on his journey to Cape Town.
Supplied
  • Social activist Thato Senganga Molosankwe has cycled from Johannesburg to Cape Town in 19 days to raise funds for a child fighting cancer.
  • His journey started on 24 November and ended at the Grand Parade in Cape Town on Monday, 13 December.
  • Molosankwe plans to raise R5 million over two years to assist in the care and well-being of other children living with terminal illnesses.

Thato Senganga Molosankwe, a humanitarian and social activist, has taken the long ride to raise funds for an 11-year-old North West girl living with a terminal illness.

This year, his goal was to raise funds for 11-year-old Refilwe "Spekenene" Matlaakgosi from Lomanyaneng village in North West, who has been diagnosed with primary intraocular retinoblastoma, or eye cancer.

Molosankwe cycled from Johannesburg to Cape Town in 19 days from 24 November to 13 December.

Molosankwe cycled 1 649km despite enduring gusting winds, numerous flat tyres and a bout of flu on his trek.

His journey ended in Cape Town at the Grand Parade on Monday at 20:00.

READ | Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

Molosankwe told News24 he wanted to assist Refilwe and her family after hearing about her cancer journey.

"She had developed cancer at the age of four years old. She's been in and out of the hospital and still manages to put up a brave fight while smiling through life, even though one of her eyes has since been removed," an emotional Molosankwe said.

Molosankwe has something to drink before continuing his cycling trek.
Molosankwe's bike.

He learnt about the family after they put out a call for transport to get their little girl to the hospital in the early hours of the morning to have her treatment done.

He becomes emotional while telling News24 that the family has been travelling from a North West hospital to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg every month so that Refilwe can undergo cancer treatment. The damage caused by the fire at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital earlier this year has halted her treatment for now.

READ | FEEL GOOD: South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

"Currently, Spekenene needs an artificial eye and skin treatment. Her skin is getting worse since she is not getting treatment after the hospital was affected by fire. Our aim is to provide funds to save her remaining eye and for her to continue with her treatment," he added.

Thato Senganga Molosankwe said even though his bike broke down during his journey, it didn't dampen his spirit.
After 19 days of cycling, Molosankwe reached Cape Town on Monday at 20:00.

So far, his awareness campaign has managed to raise just more than R5 000 to help Refilwe and her family.

The funds will be going to different community-based organisations in various areas that will adopt the Childhood Cancer Programme to assist in the healthcare and well-being of children living with terminal illnesses.

