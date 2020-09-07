1h ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ally the pangolin.
Ally the pangolin.
Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital
  • A poached pangolin has given birth after it was rescued and released earlier this year. 
  • The pangolin, named Ally, was rescued from poachers in April. 
  • This is the first record of a locally rescued pangolin giving birth in the wild.  

A female Temminck’s pangolin - that had been poached - gave birth in the wild after she was rescued and treated by a team of South African veterinarians and wildlife experts.

According to the Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital (JWVH), the pangolin, named Ally, was retrieved out of the illegal trade by the South African Police Service's Endangered Species Unit on 25 April in the Alldays region in Limpopo.

Ally was transported to Polokwane, where veterinarian Dr Karin Lourens of the JWVH assisted with stabilising the pangolin and its initial examination.

During an abdominal ultrasound, it was discovered that Ally was pregnant.

According to Lourens, pangolins that had been poached were always compromised, some worse than others, and they required a period of veterinary treatment.

Prevent miscarriage

Once ensconced at a secure location in Johannesburg, Ally began to recover both psychologically and physically from her trauma. It was important for her to recover as quickly and gently as possible to prevent her from miscarrying her pup because of the high stress levels she had endured.


Ally also had pneumonia, but regular blood tests, CT scans and ultrasounds, along with careful nursing, ensured that she received the best care and her pup continued to develop normally.

A few weeks later, Ally was feeding well, her lungs had cleared and she had gained enough weight to be placed into her release phase. She was transported to a release site carefully selected by the African Pangolin Working Group (APWG) in the Limpopo Valley.

VHF (very high frequency) and satellite telemetry tags were attached to her scales to enable the post-release monitoring - this was critical to ensuring the animal's well-being and distribution back into the wild.

Ally eventually settled into an area with diverse ant species, found good burrows and relaxed into typical pangolin behaviour.

Born free

Some weeks later, the APWG's experienced release team noticed that Ally had kept to the same burrow for a few weeks and placed camera traps to continue monitoring her. This was an ideal way of monitoring the animal without causing any distress which could affect her pregnancy or unsettle Ally.

In one of these recordings, the team saw that Ally had given birth and her pup was in the burrow. This was the first-ever record of one of our successfully retrieved and rehabilitated Temminck's pangolins giving birth in the wild, following release.

"We are all thrilled to share this wonderful success story and wish our born-free pangolin pup a safe, long and wild life," the JWVH said. 

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Six alleged pangolin dealers arrested in Midrand
China removes pangolin from traditional medicine list
A fight to save the pangolin - in an African forest
Read more on:
johannesburg wildlife veterinary hospitallimpopoanimalsfeel good
Lottery
2 scoop R116k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
19% - 1145 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 291 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 3209 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
22% - 1273 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.71
(-0.58)
ZAR/GBP
22.04
(-0.12)
ZAR/EUR
19.77
(-0.55)
ZAR/AUD
12.17
(-0.59)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.69)
Gold
1928.61
(-0.29)
Silver
26.85
(+0.11)
Platinum
901.00
(+0.33)
Brent Crude
42.28
(0.00)
Palladium
2290.00
(+0.55)
All Share
54185.32
(+0.57)
Top 40
50003.27
(+0.57)
Financial 15
9500.64
(+0.26)
Industrial 25
72197.63
(-0.17)
Resource 10
55183.28
(+1.62)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo