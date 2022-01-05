FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

A healthy baby girl was delivered at Camps Bay beach on Sunday.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management volunteers came to the rescue of a mother who went into labour while at the beach.

Five years ago, a baby boy was also delivered at Camps Bay beach.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management volunteers helped deliver a baby girl who made her unexpected arrival at Camps Bay beach on Sunday.



According to the City, Identikidz staff member asked for assistance when a young woman went into labour at approximately 11:15.

When Disaster Risk Management volunteers Marylin Afrika, Rahdee Salie, Judith Henn and Aaliyah Anthony assessed the situation, they found that the baby was already crowning.

The City's mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith, said the team assisted the mom with the delivery of the baby and ensured both could wait undisturbed until paramedics arrived.

"Our teams are on duty every day over the holiday season for any emergency and to assist beach goers. This new year surprise has provided a little extra festive cheer," Smith said.



He commended the volunteers for staying cool under pressure and helping the mom give birth.

Smith added that their staff had quite the track record in helping bring new life into the world.

"It's just more than five years ago now that two other Disaster Management staff members also helped deliver a baby in the Camps Bay area just before Christmas. On that occasion, it was a boy who was named after one of the staff members. Well done to all."