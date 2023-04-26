FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO

Two Cape Town firefighters ran the Totalsports Two Oceans half marathon more than a week ago in full firefighting gear.

They raised more than R180 000 for Volunteer Wildfire Services.

The organisation will use the money for operational purposes and maintenance.

Two Cape Town firefighters who ran the 2023 Totalsports Two Oceans Ultra Marathon while dressed in their full uniforms raised more than R180 000 for Volunteer Wildfire Services (VWS).



Jermaine Carelse and Renaldo Duncan ran 21km in the Two Oceans half marathon on 16 April and finished in two hours and 41 minutes.



And they are already planning to run the 56km Ultra marathon next year, according to Carelse, who is also the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson.



"This is a significant amount that was raised, and we are grateful to everyone who donated to this worthy cause. With the right training and support from all parties, we are working on our next challenge, and it may well be to take on the 56km Ultra marathon," Carelse added.

The City said donations poured in from individuals and businesses.



VWS chief executive officer Claire Lötter said they were "amazed and honoured" at the amount raised.



"Most of our funding comes from donations, however, it was the very first time that the City firefighters went all out to raise awareness of the work we do. Jermaine and Renaldo are two really amazing superhumans," Lötter said.

VWS has around 320 volunteers who spend their free time traversing mountains and wading through dense bush, fighting dangerous wildfires, which, if not contained, can lead to death and destruction.

"We are amazed and honoured that our friends and colleagues at the City’s Fire and Rescue Service would take on such an endeavour to raise awareness to raise funds for us.

"We are so grateful to these two amazing men and dedicated firefighters," Lötter added.

The organisation previously said it desperately needed new vehicles.



"The money we received will be used for operational purposes and maintenance. We are also looking to get a new vehicle to help [make] the job easier," Lötter added.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith congratulated the pair on a job well done.

"The goodwill and generosity that this initiative sparked has been incredible. I want to reiterate my sincere thanks to Jermaine and Renaldo for taking this on. You are great ambassadors for the City, and we are incredibly proud of the achievement," Smith added.

The City thanked all those who donated.

"The contributions will no doubt go a long way in helping to keep these brave and selfless volunteer firefighters on the frontlines when we need it the most," Smith added.



