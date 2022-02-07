FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

Struan Jamieson saved a young man's life at Clifton 4th Beach.

The man got into trouble when a rip current overpowered him.

The NSRI has praised those who saved the man's life.

A Camps Bay resident has been hailed a local hero after he and his friend saved an unresponsive man from drowning in a rip current at Clifton 4th Beach over the weekend.



Struan Jamieson, 31, was out for his usual cold-water swim with his friend Jason Fialkov on Saturday when they noticed a commotion in the ocean.

Speaking to News24, Jamieson said his "instinct" kicked in when he saw something wasn’t right in the water with a group of people that had gone out swimming shortly before 7:00.

"I was about to exit the water after I had finished my usual swim, and I turned around to see three people in the middle of the ocean. The waves were wild, but I kept watching the group of people’s movements to see if they were okay. Eventually, a woman lifted her hand, and I knew immediately something was wrong."

According to NSRI drowning prevention manager Andrew Ingram, a young man had gone out swimming with some friends when Sarah Oberholzer and Johnathan Smuts noticed he was having serious difficulty in the water.

"The two friends swam over to the man and asked him if he is okay. He did not respond. Sarah then lifted her hand above the water in the hopes of getting assistance."

No lifeguards on duty

According to Ingram, there were no lifeguards on duty at the time as they only reported for duty at 10:00.

Jamieson, an aspiring photographer, said he ran to grab the lifesaving pink buoy from its station on the beach and dived straight back into the water.

"The current was not very nice to us, but I managed to reach the three people. Upon reaching them, I saw that the man was unresponsive and not doing okay. We had to get him to shore immediately so that he could receive medical attention. The ambulance was notified before I got back to the water," he said.

Jamieson said he gave the pink buoy to the man who was in difficulty and managed to get him to hold on to it while they swam to shore.

It’s understood that the man, whose name is known to News24, recently moved to Cape Town from Pretoria, and was not fully aware of the power of the sea.



"The man was out cold swimming with a group of friends. It was his first time experiencing the water at that magnitude and I don’t think he fully knew the power of the sea. We managed to get him to shore and keep him warm until the ambulance arrived. The whole saving mission was truly a miracle," Jamieson added.

At one point while out in the water, a "massive wave" had broken over them and they thought they had lost the man who was on the buoy, he said.

Floating

"Once the wave came over us, we all turned around to see if we can see the man. Eventually after some time, he appeared floating onto another wave. That was a huge sigh of relief."

The NSRI has commended the group of people for saving the young man’s life.

"The man had swum behind the backline with a group of cold-water swimmers - the waves were rough. We applaud the group of people who stayed with the man in difficulty until help arrived. The rescuing was not easy, but they saved a man’s life,” said Ingram.

Ingram told News24 that the man had been discharged over the weekend and was doing well after his ordeal.

"The young man has expressed his deep thankfulness to Jamieson and those who assisted him. He’s been given another chance at life, and we are extremely grateful for that."

Jamieson said he had no experience in lifesaving, but planned on making it his life mission to learn the basics, as he "suspects" this won’t be his last rescue.

"This hasn’t been my first attempt at saving someone’s life at a beach, but because I am a really good swimmer, there was no way I was going to watch someone drown when I know I am able to handle the water. I am relieved that the rescue went off well and that the man was able to recover fully."