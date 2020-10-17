45m ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The fish tank valve that Dr Bilal Gafoor removed from Shaafie Abrahams' airway.
The fish tank valve that Dr Bilal Gafoor removed from Shaafie Abrahams' airway.
Melomed Gatesville
  • A Cape Town man survived a fish tank cleaning injury after an emergency operation to remove a valve he swallowed by accident.
  • He battled to breathe as the valve was lodged in his airway and on the way to hospital almost got a traffic fine.
  • He is making a full recovery after the emergency bronchoscopy, according to his doctor.

Shaafie Abrahams was setting up a fish tank for tropical fish when he accidentally swallowed a valve and ended up on the operating table in hospital.

He wanted to treat his son by setting up an old empty tank they had, when things went awry.

Chuckling over the phone, he explained that it was the first time ever he had set up a fish tank, and was trying to get a valve loose from a pipe.

"I tried to remove the valve, but being 'clever' enough, I actually sucked it up," he said.

At first he coughed to try and dislodge it, but he felt it going further down his airway.

Battling to breathe, he and his equally alarmed wife rushed to their GP for help.

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

"He said, 'Dude, there is nothing I can do'," said Abrahams, who was put on a nebuliser to help him breathe while an emergency call was made to Melomed Gatesville to prepare them for Abrahams' arrival.

On the way, a traffic officer stopped them for driving in the emergency lane. The wary officer said he would go with them to hospital to ensure it was not a fishy tale to get out of a traffic fine.

Abrahams had to undergo an emergency bronchoscopy after arriving at the hospital short of breath.

Pulmonologist Bilal Gafoor, who spent much of 2020 doctoring Covid-19 patients, performed an emergency bronchoscopy.

However, the valve kept evading the pincer forceps, moving further down Abrahams' airway, but eventually it was secured and pulled out.

Abrahams said he has had a successful recovery and was grateful to Gafoor. The fish are also fine.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
EVERYDAY HERO | Alexandra mother makes 20 000 masks to help protect vulnerable community
Makers of guitar-shaped braai grids 'overnight rock stars' following viral video
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
Read more on:
western capecape townfeel good
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3364 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 4112 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.52
(-0.18)
ZAR/GBP
21.37
(-0.08)
ZAR/EUR
19.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.71
(-0.07)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.41)
Gold
1898.40
(+0.03)
Silver
24.13
(+0.10)
Platinum
861.00
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
43.10
(-0.57)
Palladium
2320.36
(+0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

45m ago

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct 2020

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo