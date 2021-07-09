16m ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town's 'chair guy' given opportunity to obtain SAIPA articles

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Isaac Mpofu said his chair renting business has now spread to Home affairs and the labor department in the cape central district (CBD) where he now employees two people to continue the renting a chair service.
Isaac Mpofu said his chair renting business has now spread to Home affairs and the labor department in the cape central district (CBD) where he now employees two people to continue the renting a chair service.

  • Isaac Mpofu took the initiative to rent out chairs outside Home Affairs in Belville, to make money to pay off his student debt.
  • He has now been given the opportunity to complete his South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) articles to qualify as a professional accountant.
  • He has employed two people to oversee the chair rental business.

Cape Town graduate and entrepreneur Isaac Mpofu has been given an opportunity to obtain his South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) articles so that he can qualify as a professional accountant.

Mpofu, 25, fondly known as the city's "chair guy" was approached by Clint Ridden & associates (CRA) property & sectional title accountants early in June after his "rent-a-chair" business initiative  to pay off his university debt, took off.

In January, Mphofu decided to rent out chairs outside the Home Affairs offices in Belville, to raise funds to pay off his student debt.

He started the initiative after his qualification was withheld by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) due to non-payment.

student debt
Isaac Mpofu who took the initiative to rent out chairs outside Home affairs in Belville, to make money to pay off his student debt so that he could get his qualification that is being withheld by the University of the Western Cape(UWC) for outstanding debt.

READ | Unemployed man starts chair renting business outside Home Affairs to pay off student debt

On 17 June, Mpofu officially started his new job in Plattekloof as a junior accountant.

"I am over the moon!" Mpofu told News24.

"This has been a very long and daunting process and with the pandemic still upon us, life has become even tougher while trying to make ends meet," he added.

opportunity of a life time
According to Mpofu, he was contacted by Clint Ridden & associates (CRA) property & sectional title accountants early in June this year and officially started work on 17 June at the Panorama office.

Clint Ridden, a senior professional accountant at CRA said the country needed "strong accounting professionals" and an accounting professional with an entrepreneurial attitude was what was most needed.

"In short, certain accounting, tax, and statutory functions can only be done by a suitably qualified professional. A SAIPA qualification allows for this, and much more," he added.

According to Mpofu, he had received a letter confirming that had completed his degree, but was unable to get his actual qualification from the university as he had not cleared the debt.

READ | Durban boy working with UN uses 10th birthday to raise funds for bird sanctuary

"It is not easy. I'm extremely grateful CRA took a chance on me by letting me do my articles through them, but like every student, we've worked hard for our qualifications and would be nice if the universities would meet us halfway," he said.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the university issued an official signed or stamped letter of completion to all students who had completed their degree.

Abarder added: 

Students that are awaiting graduation or who have graduated with fees outstanding and cannot receive a certificate until fees are settled, receives this letter as well.

Mpofu completed his BCom Financial Accounting degree last year.

He said when he started work recently, it all began to sink in that he was "one step closer to reaching his career dream".

READ | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa

Meanwhile, Mpofu said he was able to employ two people to oversee the chair renting business, as he had branched out to Home Affairs and the labor department in Cape Town's CBD as well. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uwccape townwestern capefeel good
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Former president Jacob Zuma spent his first night in jail after handing himself over to the police on Wednesday. It is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A good sign for democracy and the rule of law
54% - 3236 votes
A travesty of justice
2% - 103 votes
Only temporary. He'll be out soon
44% - 2663 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
view
Rand - Dollar
14.34
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.98
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.65
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Gold
1,802.52
-0.1%
Silver
25.93
-0.8%
Palladium
2,803.00
-1.7%
Platinum
1,079.50
-0.9%
Brent Crude
73.43
-1.5%
Top 40
59,106
-2.6%
All Share
65,244
-2.3%
Resource 10
63,094
-4.1%
Industrial 25
84,301
-2.2%
Financial 15
13,112
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials

28 Jun

Sydney McLaughlin smashes 400m hurdles world record at US trials
Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics

24 Jun

Wayde van Niekerk, Chad le Clos to lead SA medal charge at Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo