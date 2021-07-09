FEEL GOOD | Cape Town's 'chair guy' given opportunity to obtain SAIPA articles

Isaac Mpofu took the initiative to rent out chairs outside Home Affairs in Belville, to make money to pay off his student debt.

He has now been given the opportunity to complete his South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA) articles to qualify as a professional accountant.

He has employed two people to oversee the chair rental business.

Mpofu, 25, fondly known as the city's "chair guy" was approached by Clint Ridden & associates (CRA) property & sectional title accountants early in June after his "rent-a-chair" business initiative to pay off his university debt, took off.

In January, Mphofu decided to rent out chairs outside the Home Affairs offices in Belville, to raise funds to pay off his student debt.

He started the initiative after his qualification was withheld by the University of the Western Cape (UWC) due to non-payment.

Photo Supplied

On 17 June, Mpofu officially started his new job in Plattekloof as a junior accountant.

"I am over the moon!" Mpofu told News24.

"This has been a very long and daunting process and with the pandemic still upon us, life has become even tougher while trying to make ends meet," he added.

Photo Supplied

Clint Ridden, a senior professional accountant at CRA said the country needed "strong accounting professionals" and an accounting professional with an entrepreneurial attitude was what was most needed.

"In short, certain accounting, tax, and statutory functions can only be done by a suitably qualified professional. A SAIPA qualification allows for this, and much more," he added.



According to Mpofu, he had received a letter confirming that had completed his degree, but was unable to get his actual qualification from the university as he had not cleared the debt.

"It is not easy. I'm extremely grateful CRA took a chance on me by letting me do my articles through them, but like every student, we've worked hard for our qualifications and would be nice if the universities would meet us halfway," he said.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said the university issued an official signed or stamped letter of completion to all students who had completed their degree.

Abarder added:

Students that are awaiting graduation or who have graduated with fees outstanding and cannot receive a certificate until fees are settled, receives this letter as well.

Mpofu completed his BCom Financial Accounting degree last year.

He said when he started work recently, it all began to sink in that he was "one step closer to reaching his career dream".

Meanwhile, Mpofu said he was able to employ two people to oversee the chair renting business, as he had branched out to Home Affairs and the labor department in Cape Town's CBD as well.