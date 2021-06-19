28m ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Durban boy working with UN uses 10th birthday to raise funds for bird sanctuary

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Romario Valentine on one of his many tree planting initiatives.
Romario Valentine on one of his many tree planting initiatives.
Delsha Moodley
  • A Durban boy who works with the UN, is raising funds to help African Grey birds.
  • The youngster, Romario Valentine, has used his birthday to help raise funds for birds.
  • Romario is also passionate about cleaning up beaches, having done so over 160 times.

A Durban boy who works with the UN and used his ninth birthday to raise funds for endangered birds in Umgeni River Bird Park, is at it again for his 10th birthday - this time he wants to help a Cape Town facility and African Grey birds.

Romario Valentine, 10, made headlines last year, when, despite growing fears of Covid-19, committed to helping the bird park for his birthday, on 26 July.

During that period, the selfless youngster, who was nine at the time, exceeded his own R15 000 goal to help fund the Umgeni River Bird Park after raising more than R20 000.

He was invited to the popular bird park after he raised awareness for the financially strained sanctuary which had been hard hit since the Covid-19 lockdown began in late March last year.

Romario Valentine during one of his beach clean up
Romario Valentine during one of his beach clean ups.
Supplied Delsha Moodley

Since then, his passion for conservation has exponentially grown after he became Ocean Sole's youngest ambassador and cleaned local beaches over 160 times.

Romario is currently working with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) to help combat land degradation in the Sahel and Sahara region in Africa.

Helping birds in Cape Town

Now, he's set his sights on Birds of Eden in Cape Town that houses 3 500 birds.

Young Romario is helping support the completion of the 30m x 30m aviary for abandoned African Grey Parrots.

"These intelligent birds are critically endangered, almost extinct in the wild due to illegal trade where they are subjected to extremely appalling treatment and abuse," he said.

Romario Valentine getting creative during one of h
Romario Valentine getting creative during one of his beach clean-ups in Durban.
Supplied Delsha Moodley

He added that after researching the birds, he knew he had to act to save them.

"I saw an article about the African Grey Parrot and did research. I discovered that they are critically endangered in the wild. I decided I wanted to help Birds of Eden in Cape Town to build an aviary for abandoned African Greys and raise awareness."

ALSO READ | Karpowership faces second environmental complaint in SA

Romario said he felt it was vital to step up and conserve nature.

"I am passionate about nature and believe it is my mission to protect the environment and biodiversity. Trees give us oxygen, food and shelter which are important for our survival.

"You are never too young to help nature. I would like to encourage children to plant trees, to not litter, recycle and reuse."  

He said that his planting tree initiative was vital, especially during Covid-19.

"Covid-19 has shown me how important oxygen is. I have planted 26 trees on four continents and want to leave a legacy for other children and save wildlife."

Ably supported by his mother Delsha Moodley, the young man had undertaken several environmental initiatives that has seen him achieve much since his humble mission to save some of Durban's endangered birds.

Romario Valentine in the middle of tree planting
Romario Valentine in the middle of tree planting.
Supplied Delsha Moodley

"As parents, we are honoured to have a humble, visionary son. Romario has been passionate about the environment and wildlife for several years. We will continue to support him the best way we can on his journey."

She said they believed he was a "champion of the earth".

"Romario has shown leadership qualities from a young age. He is always coming up with new ideas on how the environment and wildlife can be protected for future generations. He has accomplished a lot for a nine-year-old."

READ | Here's what the V&A Waterfront is doing to restore its marina

His many achievements include commencing a self-funded tree planting campaign in August 2020. To date, he has sponsored 26 trees on four continents.

He will also feature in Leisa Stewart-Sharpe and Lydia Hall's book "What a Wonderful World" as a young environmentalist.

His mum said his work with the UN had been some of the proudest moments for her as a parent.

"For Romario to be selected to team up with a huge organisation as the United Nations, is evidence he will continue to blossom in all his future eco adventures. Furthermore, with his drive and dedication to nature, I am hopeful that the future will be bright and clean."

If you would like to help Romario on his latest mission, donate through here.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
united nationskwazulu-nataldurbanfeel goodgreen
Lottery
R446k for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
17% - 941 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 417 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 4302 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

26m ago

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle

17 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 6 - The R1 million puzzle
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
view
Rand - Dollar
14.35
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.81
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.08
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,764.62
0.0%
Silver
25.81
0.0%
Palladium
2,467.49
0.0%
Platinum
1,038.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
73.51
+0.6%
Top 40
59,504
-1.5%
All Share
65,635
-1.4%
Resource 10
60,958
-1.7%
Industrial 25
87,956
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near

18 Jun

Olympic staff, volunteers vaccinated as Tokyo Games near
SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic

17 Jun

SA men's hockey team will be 'unprepared' for Tokyo Olympics but remain optimistic
SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to...

17 Jun

SA U-23 boss David Notoane hits out at accusations of favouritism, looks ahead to Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun 2021

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May 2021

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo