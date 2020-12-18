FEEL GOOD | Early Christmas present for university student owing almost R60k in fees

Absa's Engineering Services department has assisted 606 graduates with outstanding fees.

R15 million was allocated to assist students at four major universities.

Mbuelo Mukwevho owed her institution close to R60 000.

Christmas came early for a former Vaal University of Technology (VUT) student when she opened her student portal to find her nearly R60 000 debit, from three years ago, had been paid in full.

Mbuelo Mukwevho, 31, has had difficulty applying for jobs because she did not receive her diploma when she graduated in Mechanical Engineering from VUT in 2017.

While at home, she received a call from the university asking her to fill out a form for the Absa grad bursary, which she initially thought was a scam.

"I thought these people wanted my personal details. I thought it was a scam, but then I thought what would they scam me for because my bank balance is at 0," laughed Mukwevho.

"I had doubts - I looked at my performance in varsity when I started in 2010 and was dropping out because of finances. I didn't have a place to stay, so I used to drop out when I didn't have anywhere to crash. I would just give up and go home. I took seven years to complete (my diploma), so I thought I was not bursary material," she added.

After sceptically sending her details, she did not hear back.

"I kept checking my emails and then one day I was bored and decided to check my ITS (system with fee information). When I checked my outstanding balance was 0, I went into my detailed fee statement and I saw Absa grad bursary and I screamed. I screamed so loud my neighbour came running out and I just hugged her," she said.

This week, Mukwevho took to popular Facebook group #ImStaying to share this life-changing event. She said she was motivated to share her story in the hope that it would inspire others in the same situation as her.

"Just like me, there are other people out there who have lost hope. I know it's very depressing for a university graduate because I have been there myself. I was depressed and had given up hope because there was no way I could pay the debt. Even when I was applying, because I didn't have my diploma certificate," she said.

Since sharing her story on Facebook, Mukwevho said she has received positive feedback, including a graduation photoshoot when she fetches her diploma next year.

The Absa programme, which started this year, has assisted 606 students at North-West University, Tshwane University of Technology, Vaal University of Technology and the University of the Free State.

It is an external bursaries programme run by Absa's Engineering Services department. The programme has distributed R15 million to students.

"Absa prioritised engineering studies, information technology and Bachelor of Science, among other qualifications. Students had to pass with a minimum of 60%. The application and selection process were undertaken by the universities' bursary offices," said Absa.

