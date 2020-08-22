1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

Cebelihle Mthethwa
EC cops help renovate family home (SAPS)
  • Ezibeleni police officers helped to renovate a family's home, which had been in a dilapidated state.
  • The renovated house was handed back to its owners, the Ntshanga family, on Thursday.
  • The family expressed its gratitude for the work done by SAPS and other stakeholders.

Ezibeleni police officers in the Chris Hani district generously helped to renovate a disadvantaged family's home, which had been in a dilapidated state for quite some time.

According to SAPS, the officers took the initiative after on-duty members from Ezibeleni SAPS identified a disadvantaged family at Bhekela Village, Komani. 

"The members then decided to make a change in the Ntshanga family's situation. Ezibeleni SAPS called upon different stakeholders to ensure the success of the initiative," police spokesperson Captain Namhla Mdleleni said.

GIVE BACK
EC cops help build family home.
GIVE BACK
EC cops give back to community

Mdleleni said the renovated house was handed back to its owners, the Ntshanga family, on Thursday.

Speaking at the handing over of the house, the mayor of Enoch Mgijima local municipality, Luleka Gubula, commended the efforts of all those involved.

A representative from the Chris Hani municipality, councillor Mthethunzima Jack, praised SAPS for the impressive work done in a short space of time.

The Chris Hani district commissioner, Major-General Funeka Siganga, was appreciative of the support provided by local government in ensuring the safety and welfare in different communities.

RENOVATE
EC cops help build family home

Mdleleni said the commissioner made use of the platform to condemn gender-based violence in society. 

"Gender-based violence and femicide undermine human rights," said Siganga.

On behalf of the family, Mzoli Ntshanga expressed gratitude for the work done by SAPS and the different stakeholders, in ensuring the warmth and comfort of their home.

