FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers

Four friends have completed an epic 18-month journey from Kenya to South Africa, in two tuk-tuks.

The road trip looked to raise awareness of the challenges East African rangers face.

The team has wound their way through Tanzania, Malawi, Mozambique, Botswana and Namibia.

When four friends left Kenya in 2021, taking an unusual road trip in two tuk-tuks to raise funds for game rangers, they thought it would take them three months to reach Cape Town.

Eighteen months, 23 000km, and more breakdowns than they can count later, the Tuk South group has reached the Mother City, having found some unforgettable adventures along the way.

Ivo Horsey, his brother Jasper, and their friends Robbie Thouless and Josh Porter hatched the plan for the cross-country road trip during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Porter had spent the first few months of the global pandemic in lockdown on an island in Bali, where he worked at a lodge. To while away the hours without guests, he made TikTok videos about island life and sustainability projects.

The Horsey brothers and Thouless had spent their childhood "running barefoot" in the wild spaces of Kenya and took the time to reconnect with nature during the pandemic. When Porter heard about his friend’s adventures, he travelled to Kenya to continue his video production with the help of the other three 20-somethings.

While out exploring nature, the four men were touched by the trials that game rangers in the national parks around their home were facing.

Ivo said: "We were going out and videoing in these wild spaces and it was just silent."

There were no tourists there but there was still wildlife.

"The parks were still running, but they had no income coming in."

The men started talking to game rangers – who in Kenya are closer to the equivalent of South African anti-poaching units – and realised that they were facing a new threat: Not only were they protecting key species, such as elephants from poaching syndicates, they were now having to protect smaller game such as impala from hungry communities living around the park, who had lost their income from tourism. And all that extra work came at a time when their salaries were being cut.

"If those rangers weren’t there, those parks wouldn’t have survived. People were desperate," he said.

"We started filming the story. We got a pilot ready and then asked: ‘How do we get eyeballs on this?’”

The idea came after an encounter with someone who kept mispronouncing TikTok as "tuk-tuk". The next day, the group walked into town and sank all their savings into the purchase of two Piaggio tuk-tuks and their dream was born.

Ivo said they were the worst vehicles in the world for an overland trip, but "they are hilarious" and ideal for the group’s adventure.

"The beautiful thing about that tuk-tuk is that it’s such a cultural leveller. There are no doors or windows. When you drive into a town, you can’t help but have that whole town come into your tuk. People are intrigued, and it starts up a dialogue."

The team took a route that took them around Mount Kenya, into the foothills of Kilimanjaro, to Ol Doinyo Lengai - an active volcano in Tanzania - and on to Lake Tanganyika. From Tanzania, they travelled to Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Botswana and then South Africa.

Along the way, the group created films and videos for conservation, sustainability and community projects, hoping to share the inspiring stories of the continent.

Ivo said the trip gave the team a newfound appreciation for creature comforts: They spent much of the trip sleeping on the side of the road and, at one stage, went four weeks without hot showers.

At times, the team faced real danger. Their boat almost sank when a storm hit while they were crossing Lake Tanganyika, and Ivo contracted malaria in Malawi, suffering hallucinations in sweltering temperatures.

But the highlights of the trip made it well worthwhile, he said.

Ivo recounted the feeling of the earth rumbling under his feet at Ol Doinyo Lengai, to seeing the vast beauty of Lake Tanganyika and encountering chimpanzees up close in the wild.

While the team has been adjusting to being back in the concrete jungle of Cape Town’s City Bowl (they still use their tuk-tuk to make coffee during load shedding), they have started planning the next leg of their journey – an ambition plan to travel through South America to Patagonia. From there, they dream of travelling from the tip of South America to the North Pole.

"Once you’ve had a taste of this life, it’s hard to let it go," he said.

"People don’t dream big anymore. But if you tell enough people you’re going to do something, you kind of have to do it. If it goes according to plan, every point of the compass will be pointing at us, and I’ll die a happy man."



