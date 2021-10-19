FEEL GOOD | How Joburg mall's R700k donation will assist with children's education, development

Sandton City Mall donated R700 000 to an NPO which manages social outreach programmes.

The donation will go towards 65 young children, to receive good formative early childhood education.

The money will specifically be allocated to the poorest area in Alexandra.

The Sandton City Mall donated R700 000 of its parking income to the Rays of Hope non-profit organisation.

The NPO manages various social outreach programmes in Alexandra.

According to Sandton City, the donation will contribute towards 65 young children, who will receive good formative early childhood education.

The funds will specifically be allocated to the Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre in Swetla, the poorest area of Alexandra.

READ | Meet the local artist who repaired the Desmond Tutu mural

According to the organisation, it took over this creche at the start of 2020 - and has been working hard to put good structures and a nutritious menu in place, as well as upskilling the teachers.

The donation will assist children to receive nutritional meals, have a spacious play area, access to educational toys, puzzles and books, in addition to their development from teachers.

It will also enable the centre to procure much-needed new mattresses for the children to use during their afternoon naps, and enable some of the teachers to attend additional training.

The NPO started operating with one project in 1991 and has grown to a network of nine community-based programmes, focusing on education, vulnerable children, and work readiness.

READ | Footing the bill! Mitchells Plain coach on mission to raise funds for school

"Rays of Hope are so grateful for the partnership that we have with Sandton City, which started a few years ago. This most recent donation is incredible and will go so far towards providing quality education to the little people who attend our Early Childhood Development Centre in Swetla," said Rays of Hope CEO Sihle Mooi.

Supplied

"We are also excited about the young people from Alex, who are given part-time employment opportunities at Sandton City," Mooi added.



The donation follows a longstanding relationship that Sandton City has had with Rays of Hope.

The shopping mall has supported the organisation in many ways over the past few years, in an attempt to bridge the gap between the disparities that exist between Sandton and Alexandra.

Supplied

"Early childhood development is a fundamental part of enabling a child to succeed to their full potential in life," said Sandton City general manager Preston Gaddy.



"I must commend Rays of Hope for the formidable work that they are doing, and I am thrilled that Sandton City can contribute to this much-needed project."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.