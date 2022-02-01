FEEL GOOD | Meet the young principal who improved Eastern Cape school's matric pass rate from 28% to 88%

A young Eastern Cape principal has been lauded by the education department for steering his school to an 88.6% matric pass rate.

Ngqalwa Secondary School in Tsolo had only managed a disappointing 28% overall pass rate in 2018, with 0% for Maths and Physics.

Abonga Mdze was roped in to help.

A 29-year-old Eastern Cape school principal is being hailed as a hero after steering his under-resourced rural school from a 28% matric pass rate in 2018 to an impressive 88.6% in 2021.

District education authorities urgently roped in Abonga Mdze in as a teacher in 2019, after the school's dismal performance the year before.

He taught Maths and Science at another school.

At the time, the school achieved 0% for Maths and Science, and authorities wanted him to turn things around.

He was made the head of department and managed to improve the results for Maths to 35% and 43% for science in 2019.

The school's overall pass rate was boosted to 45%.

After the principal retired in 2020, young Mdze was appointed as the acting principal.

Morning and evening classes were introduced, followed by revisions over weekends, and the school achieved an impressive 66% pass rate.

This prompted the education department to appoint him permanently as a principal in 2021.

The school had 35 candidates that sat for the matric exams in 2021 and of that number only 4 failed.



"Twenty learners received bachelors [passes], meaning 65% of our learners got bachelor passes. Eight got diploma passes, meaning 25% got diplomas, while 10% of our learners or 3 got higher certificates," Mdze said.

Thanks to the results, the pupil population of the school has grown from 392 in 2021 to 420 in 2022.



His dedication has earned him respect and admiration from the school's 13 teachers and pupils alike at the Tsolo school.

"I was inspired to follow a career in education when I was doing Grade 10, whereby we had a new Maths teacher from Ghana. Many learners did not understand him, but I was one of few learners who understood him. Fellow learners started coming to my house where I would teach them and explain what we were taught," Mdze said.

The classes grew larger each day, and fellow learners' responses were positive.

Teaching Maths after school became a norm for Mdze until he reached Grade 12.

That was the background to his enrolment for a Bachelor of Education, majoring in Maths and Science, at Walter Sisulu University.



The Kwa Bhaca-born Mdze was raised by a single parent with his siblings and cousins.

Against all the odds, he graduated in 2015 thanks to his dedication and financial support from the National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and a Funza Lushaka teaching bursary.

"I remember, when growing up, we could not make it to school tours or vacations because of the limited resources. In 2002, mom lost her job and it became extremely difficult but she ensured that we went to school and mom ensured that we got good marks," Mdze added.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade lauded Mdze and said his achievement was testimony to the fact that young people are capable of holding leadership positions.

An overjoyed Gade said Mdze continuously displayed a dynamic energy.

"This indicates that we must not be afraid to give capable young people an opportunity to lead strategic tasks as they mostly turn things around in a short space of time with energy. The sector is gradually opening it up to young bloods because the future belongs to them," Gade said.