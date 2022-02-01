57m ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Meet the young principal who improved Eastern Cape school's matric pass rate from 28% to 88%

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
  • A young Eastern Cape principal has been lauded by the education department for steering his school to an 88.6% matric pass rate.
  • Ngqalwa Secondary School in Tsolo had only managed a disappointing 28% overall pass rate in 2018, with 0% for Maths and Physics.
  • Abonga Mdze was roped in to help.    

A 29-year-old Eastern Cape school principal is being hailed as a hero after steering his under-resourced rural school from a 28% matric pass rate in 2018 to an impressive 88.6% in 2021.

District education authorities urgently roped in Abonga Mdze in as a teacher in 2019, after the school's dismal performance the year before.

He taught Maths and Science at another school.  

At the time, the school achieved 0% for Maths and Science, and authorities wanted him to turn things around.

He was made the head of department and managed to improve the results for Maths to 35% and 43% for science in 2019. 

The school's overall pass rate was boosted to 45%. 

READ Matric results: Top Eastern Cape pupil gets 7 distinctions, off to study actuarial sciences

After the principal retired in 2020, young Mdze was appointed as the acting principal. 

Morning and evening classes were introduced, followed by revisions over weekends, and the school achieved an impressive 66% pass rate. 

This prompted the education department to appoint him permanently as a principal in 2021.

Abonga Mdze
Ngqalwa Secondary School principal Abonga Mdze.

The school had 35 candidates that sat for the matric exams in 2021 and of that number only 4 failed. 

"Twenty learners received bachelors [passes], meaning 65% of our learners got bachelor passes. Eight got diploma passes, meaning 25% got diplomas, while 10% of our learners or 3 got higher certificates," Mdze said.

READ | Matric results: 'A challenging year' - but Mohamed Zidan bags 10 distinctions

Thanks to the results, the pupil population of the school has grown from 392 in 2021 to 420 in 2022. 

His dedication has earned him respect and admiration from the school's 13 teachers and pupils alike at the Tsolo school.  

"I was inspired to follow a career in education when I was doing Grade 10, whereby we had a new Maths teacher from Ghana. Many learners did not understand him, but I was one of few learners who understood him. Fellow learners started coming to my house where I would teach them and explain what we were taught," Mdze said.

The classes grew larger each day, and fellow learners' responses were positive. 

Teaching Maths after school became a norm for Mdze until he reached Grade 12.

matric results
Ngqalwa Secondary School in Tsolo achieved much improved matric results in 2021.

That was the background to his enrolment for a Bachelor of Education, majoring in Maths and Science, at Walter Sisulu University.

WATCH 'You are the epitome of success', Motshekga tells top achievers at public schools

The Kwa Bhaca-born Mdze was raised by a single parent with his siblings and cousins.  

Against all the odds, he graduated in 2015 thanks to his dedication and financial support from the National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) and a Funza Lushaka teaching bursary. 

"I remember, when growing up, we could not make it to school tours or vacations because of the limited resources. In 2002, mom lost her job and it became extremely difficult but she ensured that we went to school and mom ensured that we got good marks," Mdze added.

Eastern Cape Education MEC Fundile Gade lauded Mdze and said his achievement was testimony to the fact that young people are capable of holding leadership positions.  

An overjoyed Gade said Mdze continuously displayed a dynamic energy. 

"This indicates that we must not be afraid to give capable young people an opportunity to lead strategic tasks as they mostly turn things around in a short space of time with energy. The sector is gradually opening it up to young bloods because the future belongs to them," Gade said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capefeel goodmatric 2020education
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1134 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2081 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.38
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.69
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.85
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,797.93
+0.0%
Silver
22.47
-0.0%
Palladium
2,316.00
-1.5%
Platinum
1,026.00
+0.3%
Brent-ruolie
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
67,821
0.0%
All Share
74,305
0.0%
Resource 10
73,758
0.0%
Industrial 25
93,568
0.0%
Financial 15
15,308
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo