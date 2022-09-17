1h ago

FEEL GOOD | 'Passionate and solution-driven' Cape Town principal given lifetime achievement award

Nicole McCain
Ridwan Samodien
  • A Cape Town principal has been awarded a lifetime achievement award.
  • Kannemeyer Primary School principal Ridwan Samodien was handed the award by the Western Cape education department
  • The award comes only 10 months before his retirement.

A Cape Town principal has been honoured with a lifetime achievement award for his work in uplifting a Grassy Park school.

The Kader Asmal Lifetime Achievement Award comes only 10 months before Ridwan Samodien, the headmaster at Kannemeyer Primary School, is set to retire.

He was described at the awards, held by the Western Cape education department on 9 September, as a community builder and change agent in education who had "dedicated his life to improving the lives of the marginalised and disadvantaged learners of his community".

Samodien started his teaching career 42 years ago, on the insistence of his father.

As a matriculant in 1976, he longed to study law and fight for those who found themselves unjustly before the apartheid government's courts. But his father insisted he become a teacher instead.

Samodien said:

Once I set foot inside the classroom, I fell in love with the children. I have the greatest of respect and love for my father for his wisdom.

His first post was at Salt River Moslem Primary School, affectionately referred to as Kipling Street based on its location, but he later took on the post as an art teacher at Kannemeyer Primary.

The school became his home, and he was later appointed as head of department and acting principal in short succession.

It was during this time that Samodien struggled to find his leadership style, and the school began losing staff and children.

Determined to change this, he signed up for a programme that would transform him professionally - the Partners for Possibility leadership development and principal support programme.

Developed by Louise van Rhyn in 2012, the programme sees business leaders partner with principals to find ways to improve leadership at schools, find what possibilities for growth exist at schools, and place schools at the centre of their communities.

Samodien said:

I was curious when I heard about the programme. At the time, Louise needed a principal who would be a guinea pig, and I made myself available.

The partnership strengthened his confidence and skills as a leader and led to positive change at the school.

According to Partners for Possibility, Samodien's "leadership has, in large part, led to the school acquiring a brand-new hall, a fully functional library and several specialised classrooms, including science and ICT labs, where effective teaching and learning are possible".

The teaching staff is happy and motivated, and members of the parent body are interested and involved in the schooling of their children.

That partnership birthed the Partners for Possibility programme that exists today, with Samodien as its co-founder.

Since then, more than 1 400 principals and more than a million children have benefitted from the programme in just 10 years.

Samodien has gone on to train as an accredited life coach and facilitator and uses these skills to address the impact of social challenges on the pupils and broader school community.

The department said:

As a teacher, one of his main aims is to build the self-esteem of learners to help them to transcend their socioeconomic circumstances. This drive includes regular home visits to learners and parents to empathise, encourage and counsel.

It described Samodien's leadership skills and management style as "exemplary in addressing challenges in the school and community".

"He is passionate and solution-driven in addressing the needs of his learners and staff. He embodies the values and norms of good citizenship and that of the Western Cape education department and inspires learners to be the best they can be despite the many socioeconomic challenges they face every day."

In reflecting on his career, Samodien recalled how the school, built during apartheid, used to feature toilet cisterns which were all embossed with the words "skool vir kleurling leerlinge" (school for coloured children).

"They didn't even have the name of the school on them. The school was designed to deliver inferior education, but we have refused to accept that tag. We crafted a vision for ourselves that we wanted to be the school of choice in this community, and today, we strive to be a school of excellence," he said.

"My work is still not done. There is still so much I would want to give to the school, but time is catching up with me. I will always be connected to the school."


