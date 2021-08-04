FEEL GOOD | R6k tip for R453 bill! 'It's my birthday month, I’m going to spoil myself' - Cape waitress

The customer told her he did not make a mistake with the payment and that she should "split it amongst her 12 colleagues".

The restaurant manager said they all screamed after the payment cleared.

Some staffers bought monthly bus tickets to ensure they could get to and from work.

A Cape Town waitress was left "speechless" after the customer she had served at Simply Asia in Durbanville left a R6 000 tip for the staff to split among themselves.

Violet Musanandara, 30, initially thought on Friday night that the customer had made a mistake and had to double check the amounts.

"I thought the customer made a mistake; I even went back to process the payment and I noticed the bill amount was much more than the actual amount. I told the customer the bill amount is way too much," she told News24.

She said the customer told her that the bill amount was 100% correct and that she should process the payment and split it with her 12 colleagues.

Musanandara said the customer was a regular at the restaurant and would always come in with a smile - but what she had not counted on was his generosity.

"The customer came in with his family. I asked them what they would be having, they then ordered starters. When I went back to ask what they would be ordering for the main dish, the customer then asked me what I would suggest, I told him the Brinjal stir-fry is delicious, and so he ordered that," she said.

She it was the best Friday evening she's had since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced adjusted alert Level 3 which meant restaurants re-opening its doors to customers again.

"It's my birthday month and this money will come in handy as it has been a while since I was able to spoil myself," said the bubbly waitress.

The incident created a stir online after it was shared on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customers! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty.



"A total of R6 000. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times," the restaurant team wrote on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the receipt that the customer left, showing R453 of food purchased and the handwritten R6 000 tip.

The restaurant's manager Thabi Mondi said the family of four left just before the store was closing at 8pm.

"When the customers left, we closed the doors, and all screamed as the payment cleared. It was a beautiful moment in the restaurant," she said.

Photo Supplied

Mondi said each staff member received their R500 yesterday and those who were off would be getting their money when they returned to work.

"It's the first time the restaurant has received such a huge tip, as customers mostly pay using their credit card, we were all in disbelief; but when the customer confirmed he did not make a mistake, we then processed the payment," she added

According to the restaurant, some staff members bought monthly bus tickets to enable them to come to work daily without having to worry about money for transport for the rest of the month.

Enzo Cocca, Simply Asia group general manager said the restaurant was busy that night, but was a night to remember for the staff.

"After the customer paid, he insisted on remaining anonymous, got into their car, and left. It genuinely is an amazing act of self-kindness," he said.

According to the restaurant, the staff members are extremely grateful for the generosity and were glad to be back at work under the new lockdown regulations and this kind gesture had set the mood for staff members.