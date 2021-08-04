28m ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | R6k tip for R453 bill! 'It's my birthday month, I’m going to spoil myself' - Cape waitress

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Violet Musanandara.
Violet Musanandara.
Supplied

  • The customer told her he did not make a mistake with the payment and that she should "split it amongst her 12 colleagues".
  • The restaurant manager said they all screamed after the payment cleared.
  • Some staffers bought monthly bus tickets to ensure they could get to and from work.  

A Cape Town waitress was left "speechless" after the customer she had served at Simply Asia in Durbanville left a R6 000 tip for the staff to split among themselves.

Violet Musanandara, 30, initially thought on Friday night that the customer had made a mistake and had to double check the amounts.

"I thought the customer made a mistake; I even went back to process the payment and I noticed the bill amount was much more than the actual amount. I told the customer the bill amount is way too much," she told News24.

She said the customer told her that the bill amount was 100% correct and that she should process the payment and split it with her 12 colleagues.

Musanandara said the customer was a regular at the restaurant and would always come in with a smile - but what she had not counted on was his generosity.

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply feeding projects

"The customer came in with his family. I asked them what they would be having, they then ordered starters. When I went back to ask what they would be ordering for the main dish, the customer then asked me what I would suggest, I told him the Brinjal stir-fry is delicious, and so he ordered that," she said.

She it was the best Friday evening she's had since President Cyril Ramaphosa announced adjusted alert Level 3 which meant restaurants re-opening its doors to customers again.

Money

"It's my birthday month and this money will come in handy as it has been a while since I was able to spoil myself," said the bubbly waitress. 

The incident created a stir online after it was shared on the restaurant's Facebook page.

READ | Covid-19: Get vaccinated and Wimpy will give you a free filter coffee

"An appreciation post to one of our Simply Asia customers! Our Durbanville store was in for a big surprise and treat when one of our loyal customers left a R500 tip for each staff member on duty.

"A total of R6 000. We are grateful for the generous contribution made to the store and staff during these difficult times," the restaurant team wrote on Facebook.

The post was accompanied by a photo of the receipt that the customer left, showing R453 of food purchased and the handwritten R6 000 tip.

READ | How much food and booze costs at SA's top-rated restaurants

The restaurant's manager Thabi Mondi said the family of four left just before the store was closing at 8pm.

"When the customers left, we closed the doors, and all screamed as the payment cleared. It was a beautiful moment in the restaurant," she said.

Simply Asia restaurant
Manager Thabi Mondi said each staff member has received their R500 yesterday and those that were off would be getting their money when they return to work.
Photo Supplied

Mondi said each staff member received their R500 yesterday and those who were off would be getting their money when they returned to work.

"It's the first time the restaurant has received such a huge tip, as customers mostly pay using their credit card, we were all in disbelief; but when the customer confirmed he did not make a mistake, we then processed the payment," she added 

According to the restaurant, some staff members bought monthly bus tickets to enable them to come to work daily without having to worry about money for transport for the rest of the month.

Enzo Cocca, Simply Asia group general manager said the restaurant was busy that night, but was a night to remember for the staff.

"After the customer paid, he insisted on remaining anonymous, got into their car, and left. It genuinely is an amazing act of self-kindness," he said.

According to the restaurant, the staff members are extremely grateful for the generosity and were glad to be back at work under the new lockdown regulations and this kind gesture had set the mood for staff members.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape townfeel good
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Covid-19 vaccinations be mandatory for employees in workplaces?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it is the responsible thing to do
47% - 6173 votes
No, vaccination should be an individual choice
43% - 5640 votes
No, but those who are unvaccinated should have to work from home
11% - 1391 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
view
Rand - Dollar
14.29
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.90
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.58
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,812.94
+0.1%
Silver
25.63
+0.4%
Palladium
2,660.83
+0.4%
Platinum
1,056.00
+0.3%
Brent Crude
72.41
-0.7%
Top 40
62,543
0.0%
All Share
68,706
0.0%
Resource 10
71,203
0.0%
Industrial 25
86,170
0.0%
Financial 15
13,129
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms

27 Jul

PICS | Gift of the Givers grants pupils a fresh start with three new classrooms
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: SA sprint trio all miss out on spot in 200m final,...

03 Aug

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 11: SA sprint trio all miss out on spot in 200m final, Blignaut qualifies for shot put final
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
SA sport climbers set for Olympic first

02 Aug

SA sport climbers set for Olympic first
Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way...

02 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk disappointed with Olympic 400m title defence: 'I expected way more from myself'
Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans

02 Aug

Akani Simbine's fourth-place pain reverberated through all South Africans
Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'

01 Aug

Akani Simbine on heartbreaking 100m finish: 'It's going to drive me even more'
So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final

01 Aug

So close to a podium as Akani Simbine finishes 4th in 100m final
Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow

01 Aug

Unsung breaststroke hero Kaylene Corbett rises from Schoenmaker's shadow
Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on...

01 Aug

Akani Simbine into 100m final as Gift Leotlela, Shaun Maswanganyi miss out on showcase event
Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban

01 Aug

Sabbatini blazes to silver for Slovakia via Durban
Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'

01 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk advances into 400m semis in Tokyo: 'My body feels good'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo