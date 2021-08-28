57m ago

FEEL GOOD | Snip snip! Cape Flats school showcases pupils' hairstyling talents at Artscape

Lisalee Solomons
Pupils at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills showcase their hairdressing talents at the Artscape exhibition.
Supplied
  • Pupils at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills are showcasing their hair talents at Artscape.
  • Hairdressing teacher Yasseen Galant says the pupils have raw talent.
  • The exhibition at the Artscape theatre started at the beginning of August and ended on Friday.

Pupils at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills in Cape Town were given a chance to showcase their hairdressing talents at the Artscape exhibition.

Hairdressing teacher Yasseen Galant told News24 he was "blown away by the raw talent the learners are showcasing when creating extravagant hairstyles".

"Our learners come from different backgrounds and some of them have not been privileged enough to experience fun things in life. The fact that many of them have taken a keen interest in hairdressing is amazing," he added.

Artscape
Pupils showcase their hairdressing skills at Artscape.

According to Galant, this was an initiative of the School of Skills in the Western Cape, and teacher Glynn de Kock spearheaded the Artscape initiative to showcase the pupils' hard work.

art
Mannequins used by the pupils to exhibit their skills.

He said one of his "standout" moments was when two of their top pupils participated in the Western Province Hairdressing Championship in 2019. They won the first and second prizes.

"Their models were exhibited at the first Artscape exhibition in 2019. However, no exhibition was held in 2020 due to Covid," he said.

This year, 13 hairdressing pupils pulled out all the stops to showcase what they have learnt at school.

hair exhibition
Galant said their models were exhibited at the first Artscape exhibition in 2019, however, no exhibition was held in 2020 due to Covid.

Tamlyn Brown, 17, said she felt like an outcast in primary school because she couldn't do the academic work.

"The teachers didn't have patience with me as I couldn't understand the academic work being taught. So, when I joined the School of Skills, I found a deep passion in doing peoples' hair and making them look all glammed up," she said.

READ | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable

The youngster added that colouring, blow-drying, flat ironing and washing hair in the hairdressing workshop were the highlights of going to school every day.

"I enjoy colouring and cutting hair. As part of our hairdressing curriculum, I recently developed my shampoo and conditioner. That was a very fun experience for me," she said.

hair care products
Tamlyn Brown created her own shampoo and conditioner at the Mitchells Plain School of Skills workshop.

Brown said the mannequin she designed for this year's exhibition consisted of glass, tins and wire.

The School of Skills also offers pupils skills in welding, motor mechanics, upholstery, food studies maintenance, sewing and office administration.

"When I saw my model, I felt extremely proud of myself and very excited that my work was showcased," she told News24.

ALSO READ |Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats

Jeremy Shelton Lambert, 18, said he felt excited and proud knowing that his skills were being showcased.

"I want to one day open up my salon with the skills I've learned at school. Experimenting with the different hair colours to suit our clients is very cool," he added.

skills
Educators and some of their learners

Lambert said since joining the School of Skills his entire way of thinking has changed.

"Because I have my own hairstyling tools, I am able to practice at home what I've been taught at school. My friends and family like it when I do their hair at home. This also gives me a chance to show them what I learn at school," he said.

The exhibition at the Artscape started at the beginning of August and ended on Friday.

Principle Natasha Meyer said she was immensely proud of the pupils as they "reach for the stars".

"Knowing that these learners were marginalised all their lives for not being able to understand and cope with the mainstream curriculum was quite sad to hear," she said.

Meyer said the pupils had "greatness" in them that needed to be cherished and showcased.

Artscape chief executive officer Marlene le Roux said Artscape prides itself on showcasing young talent.

"It is important that young people with disabilities ... [are] integrated with society... this exhibition, highlights that learners with disabilities have aspirations and are capable of studying further after Grade 12 and becoming employable," she said.

According to Le Roux "gone are the days when persons with disabilities are voiceless and invisible".

