1h ago

add bookmark

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and KZN Health Head of Department Dr Sandile Tshabalala congratulate Sibahle Ntuli, and hand him over a letter confirming the awarding of his bursary.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu and KZN Health Head of Department Dr Sandile Tshabalala congratulate Sibahle Ntuli, and hand him over a letter confirming the awarding of his bursary.
KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health
  • Four KwaZulu-Natal teens have been awarded bursaries to study medicine.
  • The funding was made available by the province's health department.
  • The teens left for the University of Cape Town on Sunday.

A few notes, taken from her pension was the gift a KwaZulu-Natal teenager’s grandmother gave him before her death.

The money was intended for a suitcase, to take 18-year-old Sibahle Ntuli’s clothes and goods to university – even though he had no idea how he was going to fund his studies.

But on Sunday, Ntuli, along with three other teenagers, boarded a plane destined for Cape Town after being awarded a bursary to study medicine at the University of Cape Town (UCT).

READ | Matric 2020 results: Mixed reaction to 76.2% pass rate

Ntuli, along with Thembelihle Tsengane, 18, from Ixopo; Bongeka Sibiya, 17, from Empangeni; and Lwazi Mhlongo, 17, from Port Shepstone, passed matric with top academic marks. However, with no funding to pursue their dreams of attending medical school, the future of the four teenagers looked bleak.

But a bursary from the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Health has made it possible for the four students to attend classes in Cape Town.

Four teenagers boarded a plane destined for Cape T
Four teenagers boarded a plane destined for Cape Town after being awarded a bursary to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.
Four teenagers boarded a plane destined for Cape T
Four teenagers boarded a plane destined for Cape Town after being awarded a bursary to study medicine at the University of Cape Town.

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu says the department was, “... inundated with a number of requests”, to help the students.

“As a Department of Health, usually, we do have bursaries, but because of Covid-19 in the previous year, it has been very difficult for us to actually put aside the amount for bursaries that we normally do put aside.

"But when you do listen to the stories of these students and their background, you realise that we couldn’t just keep quiet and allow such intelligence not to be assisted... We had to move monies around a little bit so that we are able to fund them,” said Simelane.

Farewell

Simelane bade the students farewell at the King Shaka International Airport on Sunday afternoon, amid scenes of jubilation, with emotional parents and relatives wishing them well.

WATCH | A class of his own! This matriculant scored 100% for Maths

Ntuli matriculated from eMhlwaneni High School in Driefontenin, Ladysmith, with distinctions in eight subjects.

His grandmother, who died just a month ago, believed he would be studying medicine, even when Ntuli had doubts. He recalled how his now-late grandmother shelled out a few bank notes from her meagre pension money.

“She said, ‘Take this money and buy yourself a suitcase. You are going to university. Even though I had not received the bursary, and didn’t know how my studies would be financed, she somehow knew that I would be going to UCT,” Ntuli said.

“My grandmother raised me, and we were all saddened when she passed away. Although she had been ill for a while, we did not expect that she would leave us when she did. She may no longer be alive today, but I want to make her and the rest of my family proud.”

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
uctdurbankwazulu-nataleducationfeel good
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2915 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 2022 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2838 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.94
(+0.60)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(+0.79)
ZAR/EUR
18.02
(+0.86)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.27)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.74)
Gold
1729.91
(-0.49)
Silver
26.76
(+0.03)
Platinum
1194.00
(-0.15)
Brent Crude
64.95
(0.00)
Palladium
2342.17
(+0.70)
All Share
67536.96
(+2.12)
Top 40
62107.04
(+2.23)
Financial 15
12456.31
(+2.10)
Industrial 25
88082.08
(+2.25)
Resource 10
68969.71
(+2.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical...

1h ago

FEEL GOOD | Tears of joy as KwaZulu-Natal bursary recipients jet off to medical school
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo