FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

accreditation
Lisalee Solomons
The Kiffness has donated R100 000 to the Sandton SPCA.
  • Parody artist David Scott, lead singer of the band The Kiffness, has donated R100 000 to the Sandton SPCA.
  • Scott said he made the decision to donate the money after a fan tagged him in an Instagram video of a cat making noise.
  • He remixed the sound, and the video reached over five million views on YouTube.

South African musician, producer and parody artist David Scott, lead singer of the band The Kiffness, has donated R100 000 to the Sandton SPCA.

Scott told News24 he made the decision to donate the money after a fan tagged him in an Instagram video of a cat making noise.

"The fan had asked me to remix the sound. I first thought it would be a bit too overwhelming, but I gave it a go and it surprisingly turned out way better than I was expecting," he added.

Scott said since he put the video on YouTube seven months ago, it had gained over five million views.

"When I released the video, it became a worldwide viral hit, and people from around the world started adding their instruments and voices to the song."

According to the musician, once the video was out, he was tagged in all kinds of cat videos, and before long, he had an entire extended play (EP) of cat songs.

"When I released the EP, I decided that I would donate 50% of all streaming revenue from the songs to my local SPCA. My reason was simple – the EP would not have been possible without the cats and so, I wanted to make sure I was giving back in some way," Scott added.

He said the EP had been streamed on Spotify more than three million times and one million times on Apple Music.

"Somehow, the streaming revenue to date from the likes of Apple Music and Spotify has added up to R200 000 in total," he said.

Scott said it gave him "great pleasure" to be able to give half of the money to the SPCA.

"My goal has always been to do stuff that I enjoy making, and everything that comes because of that is just a bonus. The fact that people have a vested interest in these cat songs, and that it helped make a difference in the lives of animals in need is a huge bonus, which is obviously very rewarding for myself," Scott added.

Scott said he had already made the first payment of R50 000 to the animal welfare organisation and planned on handing over the second R50 000 over the weekend.

News24 has tried on numerous occasions to contact the SPCA. However, the calls went unanswered.

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
